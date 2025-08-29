South Africa
    Cape Town leads with first-ever AI in Tourism Hub to drive innovation and ethical AI

    Cape Town Tourism has announced the formation of the Cape Town AI in Tourism Hub, a pioneering initiative aimed at positioning the city as a global leader in the responsible and innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) within the tourism sector. The network brings together experts from AI, technology, academia, and tourism to explore how AI can improve the visitor experience while promoting ethical and practical applications.
    Issued by Cape Town Tourism
    29 Aug 2025
    A bold step for Cape Town Tourism

    “Cape Town has always been a city of innovation and opportunity,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “This hub ensures AI works for us, advancing tourism, enhancing efficiency, and creating richer experiences for every visitor.”

    The objectives

    The initiative will act as a collaborative platform, and its aims include:

    • Collaborating on practical AI solutions to address tourism industry challenges.

    • Co-creating strategic use cases for AI in marketing, visitor safety, sustainability, and efficiency.

    • Promoting ethical AI development aligned with Cape Town’s visitor economy.

    • Sharing global best practices and adapting them for local impact.

    City’s commitment to digital transformation

    Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos, emphasises the bigger picture: “Technology and innovation are crucial to the future of tourism. The Cape Town AI in Tourism Hub is a significant step forward in ensuring our industry adopts digital transformation in a way that benefits both visitors and local communities. This partnership positions Cape Town at the forefront of AI-driven tourism development, not just locally but globally.”

    Founding members

    The founding members include:

    Enver Duminy: chief executive officer, Cape Town Tourism
    Leads sector-wide strategy and innovation initiatives to strengthen Cape Town’s position as a leading global destination.

    Rhoda Davids: head of Digital Marketing, Cape Town Tourism
    Drives digital growth, AI-driven marketing, and emerging technology integration in tourism.

    Sulaiman Fredericks: Tech and Digital Transformation manager, Cape Town Tourism
    Expert in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and operational efficiency through AI solutions.

    Aslam Levy: e-Government team lead, Western Cape Government
    Leads citizen-centric digital transformation initiatives, including AI for public service delivery.

    Jarrod Cross: head of Marketing, Grasp Digital
    Strategic marketing leader with expertise in AI applications across tourism, retail, and global enterprises.

    Kevin Silver: chief executive officer, Macrocosm.London Ltd (UK) & Macrocosm Ultra Digital
    Thought leader in AI SEO, generative engine optimisation, and AI-native brand discoverability.

    Sipho Mtombeni: Government Affairs and Public Policy manager, Google South Africa
    Specialist in AI policy, cybersecurity, privacy, and ethical AI implementation.

    Simone Zanetti: founder, Zanetti AI Institute
    Global AI pioneer guiding enterprises and governments in ethical, human-centred AI and digital transformation.

    An industry perspective

    Sipho Mtombeni, Government Affairs and Public Policy manager at Google South Africa, believes the collaboration arrives at just the right moment. “Cape Town's AI in Tourism Hub is a game-changer. This public-private partnership will unlock the power of AI to boost the local tourism economy, while setting a global standard for its responsible and inclusive use. Together, we can shape thoughtful policies that guide the ethical development of this technology, creating sustainable growth and unforgettable experiences,” says Mtombeni.

    How it will work

    The forum will operate through a structured engagement framework, which includes quarterly sessions, working groups, and opportunities for research and thought leadership. Cape Town Tourism will provide central communication and administrative support, as well as resource toolkits to facilitate productive collaboration.

    Duminy says it is a significant milestone for Cape Town Tourism and the city. “Tourism is changing faster than ever, and AI provides us with powerful tools to better understand, serve, and attract visitors. With this think tank, we aim to ensure Cape Town not only keeps up with change but leads it, setting the standard for how AI can be used ethically, responsibly, and with real impact across the industry,” he concludes.

