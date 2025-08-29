Ubuyu safari retreat sets benchmark for sustainable design in Tanzania’s Ruaha

Set in the baobab-dotted plains and miombo woodlands of southern Tanzania, Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape, is scheduled to open in late 2025. The retreat combines low-impact architectural design with environmental sensitivity and aims to offer a luxury safari experience rooted in its natural and cultural context.

Source: Supplied

Designed in partnership with Italian architecture studio FABRIC, Ubuyu consists of six villas and a network of shared spaces that are integrated into the existing terrain of Ruaha National Park.

The villas draw on Maasai vernacular forms and the curves of the Great Ruaha River, with circular footprints inspired by traditional bomas. Materials such as thatched roofing, clay, timber, and muninga hardwood were sourced regionally to embed each structure in its surroundings.

Interiors use earth tones and clean lines, with furnishings crafted by local artisans. The approach reflects Banyan Tree’s Gallery philosophy, which seeks to support local communities through heritage preservation and sustainable craft.

Source: Supplied

Spaces designed for connection

Communal areas, including The Living Room, Open Kitchen, and rooftop Mganga Bar, adopt open-air designs that maintain sightlines across the landscape.

The Living Room, inspired by the Maasai enkang, curves around mature vegetation and provides unbroken views of the park. The kitchen is designed to integrate culinary experience with ecological sustainability, emphasising plant-forward, zero-waste practices.

The Maji Spa offers indigenous plant-based rituals in an open-air pavilion built using traditional techniques, placing environmental interaction at the centre of guest experiences.

Source: Supplied

Ecological and social sustainability

All villas are solar-powered and rely on local water sources. Construction has been guided by low-impact foundations and minimal earthworks to preserve surrounding ecosystems.

Local labour and artisanship have been employed, ensuring the design is socially embedded as well as environmentally attuned.

Construction is ongoing, with the retreat expected to welcome its first guests by the end of 2025.