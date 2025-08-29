How women are shaping the future of regenerative tourism

Regenerative travel – an approach that goes beyond reducing harm to actively restoring ecosystems and supporting communities – is gaining traction in South Africa and internationally. Women are playing a central role in this shift, both as industry leaders and as travellers whose choices are influencing product development and operational strategies.

Bryony van Zyl, Chief People Officer, Dream Hotels & Resorts

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, female employment in the global travel and tourism sector grew by almost 24% between 2010 and 2019, rising from 38.6 million to 47.8 million.

Hospitality remains the largest employer of women, accounting for more than half of female employment in the sector. This highlights the significant presence of women in tourism and their potential to drive strategic and operational change.

"Women across our business bring empathy, creativity and community-conscious thinking to the forefront.

"Their leadership is a major contributor in driving regeneration, restoring ecosystems, uplifting culture and delivering guest experiences that remake hospitality into something meaningful,” says Bryony van Zyl, chief people officer at Dream Hotels & Resorts.

Shaping experiences and operations

Zulfa Hendricks, lead of leisure sales at Dream Hotels & Resorts, notes that women influence regenerative travel through both product design and consumer behaviour.

“Women are increasingly seeking travel that reconnects them to nature and to themselves, but more than consuming these experiences, they are shaping them.

From designing journeys that integrate local culture and conservation to curating wellness and slow-travel experiences, women are influencing every touchpoint in regenerative tourism. Their choices set new standards for meaningful, restorative travel.”

Embedding regenerative principles

At properties including Finfoot Lake Reserve, Stonehill River Lodge, Olifants River Lodge and Jackalberry Ridge, women in leadership roles are guiding conservation initiatives and community partnerships. This ensures that operational decisions, guest activities, and local collaborations reflect regenerative principles.

Women account for over 60% of global travellers, and up to 80% of travel-related decisions, giving them substantial influence over product demand. As more female travellers prioritise experiences with ethical, sustainable, and culturally immersive elements, tourism operators must adapt strategies accordingly.

"By scaling women’s leadership, the travel industry has an opportunity to become more restorative, culturally authentic, and ecosystem-positive – not only in South Africa, but globally," adds van Zyl.

Hendricks adds: "Women are already influencing how regenerative travel evolves, both through the choices they make as travellers and the innovations they drive as entrepreneurs and leaders.

"If the industry wants regenerative practices to become mainstream, it cannot overlook the role of women in setting the standard for what responsible, future-fit tourism looks like."