The journey of Keke Matlou: Voice, vision and leadership at Uwin Iwin Incentives
Keke is a leading entrepreneur in the incentive travel and events space, with over 25 years of experience. An avid traveller who knows all the corners of Southern Africa like the back of her hand and is equally at home across several continents. She has built and managed a team of professionals who have a deep understanding of tourism as a sector, covering hotels, airlines and venues all the way to delivering premium, inspirational experiences. Her deep industry knowledge, paired with a passion for excellence, has earned her a reputation for delivering world-class solutions.
When she isn’t curating and planning memorable luxury Incentive travel experiences for clients, her silky smooth voice can be heard gracing the airwaves. Keke is one of the top female voice artists in South Africa, with broadcasting experience that spans across radio, television and corporate platforms.
Beyond her professional achievements, she is a proud mother, daughter, partner, and friend. In today’s episode, she shares the essence of what it means to balance these multifaceted roles with grace, strength, and authenticity.
Join us as we get to know the woman behind the brand - her journey, her voice, and her vision.
Q1: It’s Women’s Month, what is your superpower as a woman?
LOVE. Love of self, love of others and truly loving the multiple spaces that I am involved in. Love inspires and steers everything that I do.
Q2: Which three women have defined the woman you are today and how?
With these incredible women to look up to, life was bound to be exciting, love-filled, challenging and colourful.
Q3: You run businesses in a hard, fast-paced and sleepless industry. What’s your leadership style?
My intuition guides me a lot (I call it God’s whisper).
I have learnt that it is important to question discomfort, to listen?(and honour) that “good gut feeling”.
I am people orientated - When your team feels heard, happy and their efforts are recognised... it generally leads to great performance and commitment. I am intentional about creating and influencing company culture.
Lastly – I strive to have the right people in the right positions. Alignment with my team is important, as it directly impacts efficiency/productivity.
Q4: You’ve built successful businesses, mainly consisting of all-woman teams. Is this intentional? What do women bring to business and boardrooms?
Yes, this is very deliberate on my part! I love the emotional regulation and critical thinking that I’ve enjoyed from working with women for the past 25 years. Their detail driven capabilities, commitment to the work, and being able to balance work and everything outside of it, is nothing short of amazing. As we rise we lift. That’s the motivation.
Q5: You travel the world for a living. What has travel taught you about business?
That possibilities are really endless... the world just becomes this massive stage to play on. Travel and the diversity of people and cultures open up your mind in terms of what can be achieved at a macro level. Not to mention the people and places that give birth to" weird and wonderful” creative ideas. I literally get a new business idea every time I travel(lol).
Q6: Work- life-balance... what does that mean to you in 2025?
It's still work in progress - I try to make sure that at least once a month I have a few days to myself to read, sit in silence “Netflix & Chill” :-). I also looove travelling with my partner and my son. Over and above that I have a wonderful community of friends that I enjoy expressing our heart for communities through charity drives with, and indulging in leisurely visits to wine farms.
Q7: Which three values do you live by?
#1. You teach people how to treat you - however you let them behave and get away with, is how they will “show up" every time. Establishing solid boundaries professionally and personally. It's a journey
#2. Anything that I do... I need to be able to live with - So I try to avoid doing anything that feels like I am betraying myself. The goal is to be at peace with who I am and, just honour the good human that I believe I am .
#3. To be a good human being and treat people with kindness - To give out what you would like in return. Compassion, understanding and tenderness go a long way. You don’t know what challenges the next person is facing, that they don’t speak about.