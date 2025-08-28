The journey of Keke Matlou: Voice, vision and leadership at Uwin Iwin Incentives

As we wrap up Women’s Month 2025, we spent time getting to know Uwin Iwin Incentives’ newly appointed executive director: Incentive Travel and Events, Keke Matlou.

Keke is a leading entrepreneur in the incentive travel and events space, with over 25 years of experience. An avid traveller who knows all the corners of Southern Africa like the back of her hand and is equally at home across several continents. She has built and managed a team of professionals who have a deep understanding of tourism as a sector, covering hotels, airlines and venues all the way to delivering premium, inspirational experiences. Her deep industry knowledge, paired with a passion for excellence, has earned her a reputation for delivering world-class solutions.

When she isn’t curating and planning memorable luxury Incentive travel experiences for clients, her silky smooth voice can be heard gracing the airwaves. Keke is one of the top female voice artists in South Africa, with broadcasting experience that spans across radio, television and corporate platforms.

Beyond her professional achievements, she is a proud mother, daughter, partner, and friend. In today’s episode, she shares the essence of what it means to balance these multifaceted roles with grace, strength, and authenticity.

Join us as we get to know the woman behind the brand - her journey, her voice, and her vision.

Q1: It’s Women’s Month, what is your superpower as a woman?

LOVE. Love of self, love of others and truly loving the multiple spaces that I am involved in. Love inspires and steers everything that I do.

Q2: Which three women have defined the woman you are today and how?

Khanyi Dhlomo - That’s when I leant the word representation and felt like it applied to me. She inspired me to boldly dive into the broadcasting world. So I jumped right in and years later I’m amongst the top voiceover artists on the continent, as well as a Liberty Radio Awards Nominee - For Best News Reader



Manana Tibone - My mother - She was the first female Director of Procurement for the Botswana government – a pioneer in her own right. So between Khanyi and her, I felt invincible! It awakened me to the fact that there was nothing out of reach for a young black girl, such as myself, in the early 2000s.

