    Watch: Mother London releases KFC x Stranger Things 5 hero film

    Ahead of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, KFC has transformed into “Hawkins Fried Chicken” in a playful collaboration with Netflix, created by Mother London.
    12 Nov 2025
    12 Nov 2025
    Watch: Mother London releases KFC x Stranger Things 5 hero film

    The campaign reimagines the familiar fast-food brand within the show’s world, blending the supernatural chaos of Hawkins with KFC’s obsession with delivering “Finger-Lickin’ Good” chicken.

    The hero film follows HFC employees navigating a town torn by rifts and military blockades, determined to make sure chicken reaches the community. In real life, fans can enjoy the Stranger Things Burger, featuring a Zinger fillet, sweet-spicy sauce, crunchy slaw, and a distinctive “rift-red” bun, alongside Stranger Wings. Digital and in-store activations extend the campaign, inviting audiences to step into the Hawkins Fried Chicken universe.

    For KFC, the collaboration strengthens cultural relevance, while for Stranger Things it provides a tangible, immersive extension of its world. As Kate Tipper, KFC UK marketing director, said, “The Hawkins KFC may be Upside Down, but that doesn’t stop Hawkins Fried Chicken getting chicken to its residents.” Mother’s Tomas Coleman and Derek Man Lui added that the campaign was designed to reflect the show’s themes of belief and determination, mirroring KFC’s own brand values.

    Let's do Biz