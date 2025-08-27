South Africa
    While national tourism turmoil grabs headlines, Cape Town grabs itineraries

    As national tourism makes headlines for the wrong reasons, Cape Town Tourism (CTT) is calling for stability, warning that ongoing leadership battles put jobs and growth at risk. While SA Tourism grapples with a dissolved board and a suspended CEO, Cape Town is delivering real results.
    Issued by Cape Town Tourism
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    While national tourism turmoil grabs headlines, Cape Town grabs itineraries

    Action over arguments

    CTT’s latest Economic Value of Tourism (EVT) report shows that tourism supports more than 106,000 jobs in the city, with visitors spending over R24bn in 2024. Every ten tourists create one new job for a Capetonian. Tourism in the city directly sustains over 800 small and medium-sized businesses that form part of CTT’s membership base, with the organisation offering targeted business development opportunities, training, and market access.

    The Future Tourism Leaders programme is developing young talent, ensuring tourism remains an inclusive and sustainable career choice.

    A call for stability

    Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, stresses that tourism is far more than a leisure industry; it’s a national economic lifeline, sustaining thousands of livelihoods and contributing significantly to South Africa’s GDP. He calls for stability at a national level, warning that leadership disputes risk undermining an industry that should be focused on growth.

    “Tourists care about the welcome at the airport, the safety on our streets, and the memories they take home — not boardroom battles. This is not the time for conflict; it’s time to put the industry first.”

    Looking ahead

    CTT’s 2025 priorities include expanding market access, deepening community impact, and increasing SMME participation, transforming visitors into jobs and jobs into dignity.

    Duminy says Cape Town has repeatedly shown that tourism can change lives and communities.

    “Boardroom conflicts will come and go, but Cape Town Tourism will keep delivering, one flight, one neighbourhood, one job at a time.”

    #LoveCapeTown


    Cape Town Tourism
    Cape Town Tourism is the official destination marketing organisation for the City of Cape Town.
