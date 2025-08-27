Tourist accommodation sees steady growth in June, led by hotels

South Africa’s tourist accommodation industry recorded a 6,5% year-on-year increase in income (nominal terms) in June 2025, according to Statistics South Africa.

Source: Siddanth Sawant via Pexels

The growth in accommodation income was underpinned by:

• A 2,7% rise in stay unit nights sold, and

• A 3,7% increase in average income per stay unit night sold.

Hotels were the standout performers, posting a 12,9% year-on-year increase and contributing 6,9 percentage points to the overall growth. The “other accommodation” category — which includes lodges, guesthouses and bed-and-breakfasts — edged up by 0,4%, contributing 0,2 of a percentage point.

Quarterly performance

Looking at the second quarter of 2025 (April–June), accommodation income rose 11,4% compared with the same period in 2024.

Hotels once again dominated, climbing 14,2% and contributing 7,9 percentage points to the growth, while “other accommodation” grew by 8,2%, contributing 3,1 percentage points.

Short-term movements

On a seasonally adjusted basis, accommodation income dipped by 1,3% in June 2025 compared with May 2025, when a 4,0% month-on-month increase was recorded.

The figures highlight sustained demand for hotel stays, particularly in the second quarter, although the slight month-on-month dip in June signals potential volatility in the short term.