Discover Stellenbosch: Where food, heritage, and experiences meet

In a world that seems to spin ever faster, a trip to Stellenbosch isn't just a change of scenery; it's an invitation to slow down. My recent visit to this historic town was an immersive journey into the heart of the Winelands, revealing a destination rich in heritage, passion, and unexpected encounters.

It's a place where every experience, from picking lavender to gliding on a Segway, is infused with soul. The trip itself was part of Visit Stellenbosch's "Stay and Play" campaign, a movement to encourage a slower, more deliberate form of tourism, where visitors are encouraged to linger longer and connect with the destination on a deeper level.

The soul of the earth

My first stop was Canettevallei Lavender, a tranquil farm tucked away in the Stellenboschkloof valley. The air here is fragrant, and the passion of owner Ingrid De Waal is palpable.

Source: Robin Fredericks

She told me she started the lavender farm 20 years ago, after living in France and falling in love with the plant. What began as a complement to their small, high-quality wine operation has blossomed into something far more profound.

"We just realised the overwhelming effect that it had on people," De Waal told me, referring to the "pick your own lavender" events she started. "When you engage your senses like that, what is really happening to your body without you realising is you are grounding yourself to Mother Nature."

Source: Robin Fredericks

She pointed out the differences between ornamental garden varieties and the oil-yielding ones. The ornamental kind is called lavandula dentata, she explained, with the name dentata coming from "dentist" because of its serrated, tooth-like leaf.

"The yield is too tiny to make it economically viable," she said of the ornamental variety, a fact she discovered by experimenting herself. Her passion extends to her soaps, too. "I'm absolutely passionate about the soap making," she shared. "I love to make natural soap."

A taste of terroir

The day's relaxed pace continued with lunch at the Cellar Door at Jordan Wine Estate. The atmosphere was perfect, with stunning views of the valley and a calm, relaxed vibe.

Source: Jordon Wine Estate

I opted to dine outside on the deck, surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature, and was captivated by a statue of a crocodile that I momentarily mistook for a real one.

I ordered the fish and chips, and it was arguably the best fish I've ever tasted.

Source: Robin Fredericks

Food and beverage manager Thys Esterhuysen explained the ethos behind the Cellar Door’s casual approach, a concept that evolved after Covid. "We decided to merge the departments," he said.

"That is how you can now do wine tasting here, and you can have lunch." This rebranding puts the focus back on the wine while providing a relaxed, accessible dining experience. He also spoke of the estate's unique offerings, including their "wine safaris."

"We take the guests up into the game viewer, the Land Rover, pack some wines, take them into the vineyards to get to taste the wine that is from the grape in the block that it was produced from."

Later, for dinner, I headed to De Warenmarkt, situated in an 18th-century heritage building in the heart of town. The atmosphere was a perfect blend of bubbly and intimate.

Source: De Warenmarkt

"We have positioned ourselves as a casual style dining experience," said owner Daniël Kriel. "We want to be the favourite for both locals as well as tourists."

My starter of tempura prawns with ponzu aioli and Asian slaw was divine. For my main, I chose the seafood curry with prawns, mussels, line fish, coconut, and chipotle-infused curry. To finish, I had a smooth and creamy strawberry milkshake.

Source: Robin Fredericks

Kriel’s emphasis on hearty meals and local flavours ensures a memorable dining experience. He boldly stated that "Stellenbosch is certainly the culinary capital of South Africa."

This passion for food and wine is about to be on full display. Kriel mentioned that the story of Stellenbosch's food and wine is "still being written" and that the town would soon be celebrating the region's culinary scene.

This celebration, the Taste Stellenbosch campaign from 1–30 September 2025, puts the valley’s rich culinary heritage in the spotlight. It's a testament to the town's evolving culinary scene and its commitment to showcasing its unique food culture.

Uncovering history and heritage

My accommodation at Roosenwijn Guest House felt like a step back in time. As a national monument, the guesthouse masterfully balances old-world charm with four-star luxury.

Source: Robin Fredericks

The warmth and character are evident in the high ceilings, wooden floors, and beautiful antiques. According to manager Jeanine Malan, guests are drawn to its heritage and history.

Source: Robin Fredericks Source: Robin Fredericks Source: Robin Fredericks

"Our owner is very religious about preserving," she told me, adding that the goal is to be "restoring instead of replacing." The guesthouse is also a stone's throw from the Stellenbosch Botanical Gardens, and to support its neighbour, they provide complimentary annual passes to their guests.

To truly understand Stellenbosch, I joined a walking tour with Juliana Rossouw of Stellenbosch on Foot. "It's really a privilege to be here," she said, her passion for her hometown shining through.

The tour goes far beyond a simple walk. Rossouw explained that understanding a town's history "deepens their passion" and creates a more holistic experience.

Source: Robin Fredericks

Our walk through Dorp Street was particularly memorable. She revealed its original name, "the wagenwech narda kap," a historic wagon way that connected the town to the Cape.

"It's beautiful," she said, "because it's got the story." She spoke of the town's complicated history, its resilience, and the importance of preserving its heritage, like the Cape Dutch neoclassical houses.

A different kind of adventure

The final leg of my Stellenbosch adventure was an immersive and fun Segway tour at Spier Wine Farm. Having done one before, I was less cautious this time around and found it to be a truly great experience.

Source: Spier Wine Farm

The brief training session gets you ready for the off-road adventure. Gliding through the farm's indigenous gardens and past the biodynamic vineyards, I was able to take in the beautiful scenery and learn about Spier's commitment to sustainable farming.

As their website states, the tour offers "a complete immersion in nature and wide open spaces, leaving our visitors feeling invigorated and energised." The tour is an exciting way to explore the extensive property and its ecological initiatives, whether you're a solo traveller or with a group.

In a place known for its wine, Stellenbosch proves that its soul runs much deeper. It’s a destination for slow travel, where heritage, passion, and sustainable living aren't just buzzwords—they’re a way of life.