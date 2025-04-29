Stellenbosch restaurants shine at 2025 Eat Out Awards

Stellenbosch has officially secured its place on the global food map, with 10 restaurants celebrated at the 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards. The Winelands town, often compared to Napa Valley, continues to impress with its vibrant food scene, blending local heritage with cutting-edge culinary techniques.

In a remarkable display of culinary excellence, one restaurant received a coveted three-star rating, with four others earning two stars. This achievement underscores Stellenbosch's growing influence in South Africa’s food culture, cementing its status as the country's culinary capital.

Award-winning restaurants among the top honorees include Dusk, which claimed a rare three-star rating, while Rust en Vrede, Mertia, Clara’s Barn, and The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira were awarded two stars.

Additionally, Eike by Bertus Basson, Hōseki, Post & Pepper, Rykaart’s at Longridge Wine Estate, and Spek & Bone earned one-star recognition, highlighting Stellenbosch’s diverse and evolving food landscape.

A growing trend in culinary travel

As culinary tourism becomes increasingly popular, more travellers are seeking food-centric destinations.

Over 70% of global travellers now prioritise culinary experiences, with the culinary tourism market expected to grow at nearly 20% annually until 2030. Stellenbosch’s offerings, from farm-style dining to innovative fine dining, place it at the forefront of this trend.

"These awards are recognition not just for our chefs, but for an entire ecosystem of passion and place," says Annemie Liebenberg, CEO of Visit Stellenbosch. The region’s chefs, farmers, winemakers, and artisans have worked together to create an environment that blends tradition and innovation.

"Stellenbosch's culinary journey stands as a testament to the rich flavours and world-class experiences available just down the road, making it a must-visit destination for food lovers. Whether for a weekend getaway or a gastronomic tour, Stellenbosch offers a taste of something special year-round."

As Antoinette Turner, general manager of Flight Centre South Africa, notes: "Culinary travel offers something deeply personal, connecting you not only with place but with people and culture, too.”