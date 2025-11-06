Ultra-luxury travel and tech to take centre stage at ATM 2026

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 will explore the evolving ultra-luxury travel market, highlighting the role of technology, authenticity, and hyper-personalisation. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4–7 May 2026 under the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology’.

Source: Supplied

The ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, debuting at the event, will provide an exclusive space for buyers targeting ultra-high-net-worth travellers to connect with world-class travel brands.

Market growth and trends driving ultra-luxury

Research from Fortune Business Insights projects the global luxury travel market, defined by premium, tailored experiences, will grow from US$2.7t in 2025 to US$4.8t by 2032. Private jet operators, bespoke tour designers, and high-end lifestyle brands will be showcased, reflecting the convergence of travel, lifestyle, and technology.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: "While luxury travel remains one of ATM’s strongest growth pillars, ultra-luxury is emerging as the next frontier, reflecting the region’s maturing market and high-spending audience.

"To meet this growing demand, we have created the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, an exclusive space designed to connect ultra-luxury brands with buyers serving high-net-worth travellers, elevating their ATM experience through curated, high-value networking and collaboration opportunities.

"Ambitious projects such as Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea developments, the forthcoming Cheval Blanc in Dubai, which will be located on Naïa Island, and the private island-based Bvlgari Resort & Mansions in Abu Dhabi, combined with increasing interest in private jet purchases and rentals in the region, all underscore the demand within this sector."

Luxury hospitality and destinations on display

ATM 2026 will also feature luxury hospitality brands such as Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Jumeirah International, and One & Only, alongside top-rated destinations like the Maldives and Mauritius.

Curtis added: "Luxury travel is no longer defined by opulence alone, but by purpose, connection, and transformation. Today’s discerning travellers are seeking experiences that are not only exclusive but also meaningful, journeys that enrich their wellbeing, reflect their values, and deepen their connection with the world around them.

"As this evolution continues, the Middle East stands at the forefront of this shift, shaping a new era of luxury that balances innovation, authenticity, and conscious design."

Tech, innovation and the future of travel

The 33rd edition of ATM will also feature IBTM@ATM, ATM Travel Tech, and the Tech & Innovation Hub, highlighting trends in AI, VR/AR, robotics, fintech, and green technologies.