South Africans plan more holidays in 2026, embrace AI, lux-scaping and passion pursuits

Nearly seven in ten South Africans plan to take the same or more holidays in 2026, with younger travellers leading the way in adopting AI tools, booking luxury add-ons, and pursuing passion-driven trips, according to Marriott Bonvoy’s Ticket to Travel research. The study surveyed over 2,000 South African travellers as part of a wider 22,000-respondent survey across 11 markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

On average, South Africans intend to take six holidays next year: two domestic breaks, two short-haul trips (up to four hours), and two long-haul getaways. Popular destinations include South Africa (25%), England (10%), Mauritius (10%), USA (9%), Mozambique (9%), France (7%), Botswana (7%), Zanzibar (7%) and Italy (6%).

AI goes mainstream

Artificial intelligence has become a key tool for planning holidays. Nearly half (49%) of South Africans have used AI to research or plan trips, with 15% using it consistently. Adoption is highest among Gen Z (66%) and Millennials (53%), compared to 27% of Gen X and 22% of Baby Boomers.

Confidence in AI booking is growing, with 59% saying they would trust it to book accommodation, rising to 67% among Gen Z.

‘Lux-scaping’ emerges as a 2026 trend

Booking a luxury stay—such as a spa or five-star hotel—at the start or end of a holiday, known as ‘lux-scaping,’ is increasingly popular. Two-thirds (64%) of South Africans have tried it, surpassing the EMEA average of 59%.

Benefits include helping travellers relax (49%), return home refreshed (46%), treat themselves (41%), and experience luxury affordably (33%). Activities most valued at 5-star escapes include curated excursions (41%), exclusive beach/pool access (36%), and all-inclusive stays (34%).

Passion pursuits take centre stage

Holidays built around personal interests—music, sport, or adventure—are gaining traction.

Over 70% of South Africans have taken passion-led trips, with 19% doing so multiple times a year. Gen Z (84%) and Millennials (76%) lead the trend.

Popular activities include attending music or cultural events (58%), engaging in sports (56%), and adventure travel like safaris or treks (39%).

Family and experiences remain top priorities

Accommodation decisions are guided by cleanliness (96%), service (95%), and price (93%). Most South Africans prefer travelling with family or children (44%), followed by partners (35%) and friends (12%), with only 7% opting to travel alone.

Spending time with family and friends (53%), enjoying food and drink (48%), treating themselves (40%), and connecting with nature (40%) are key motivators.

Smart Spending and Loyalty

Price-consciousness is high: 51% will book holidays based on special offers, the highest in EMEA. Loyalty programmes influence 42% of travellers’ choices, while 27% book specifically to earn points.

‘Country hopping’ is on the rise, with 45% planning multi-country trips in 2026, increasing to 52% among Gen Z.

Sustainability shapes choices

Sustainability remains important: 76% of South Africans research the environmental impact of their holidays, while 59% check accommodation sustainability credentials—the highest in EMEA.

Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, senior director, commercial - Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International, said: "South African travellers are entering a new era of exploration — planning their holidays with sustainability in mind, while being more selective about how they spend and who they travel with.

Younger generations are especially enthusiastic, taking more trips and embracing new ways of planning — from using AI to building multi-country itineraries.

"At the same time, holidays are increasingly centred on what matters most, whether that’s spending time with friends and family, enjoying great food, pursuing their passions through music, sport or adventure, or adding a touch of luxury to a getaway. The clear message is one of optimism, with travel continuing to be a top priority across South Africa."