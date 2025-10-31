Net positive travel honoured at 2025 global tourism awards

Changemakers in sustainable tourism were celebrated this week at the 2nd annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, held at Terra, Expo City Dubai. The event honoured 30 organisations and individuals leading the shift towards a net positive tourism industry.

Source: Supplied

From community-driven initiatives to international hotel groups, this year’s winners showcased how sustainability has become central to the global travel and hospitality agenda.

Sustainability champions recognised

ITC Hotels was named World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation for its large-scale water and energy conservation projects and also took home honours for Sustainable Employer, Sustainable Food & Nutrition Initiative and Sustainable Marketing Campaign.

Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor earned World’s Leading Sustainable Water & Waste Innovation for its pioneering recycling and rainwater harvesting systems.

The Hilton-backed Green Ramadan programme won World's Leading Sustainable Partnership after achieving a 26% waste reduction during the holy month. Meanwhile, Mandarin Oriental collected three awards — Sustainable Energy Efficiency Initiative, Sustainable Cultural Heritage Project and Sustainable Policy Initiative — demonstrating leadership across multiple fronts.

Spotlight on leadership and innovation

The Wolfgang Neumann Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow Award went to Mariana Domingues from Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, while Siew Kim Beh of The Ascott Limited was named World’s Leading Sustainability Leader.

Dubai earned two President’s Awards, with the city recognised as the World’s Leading Sustainable City and Terra, Expo City Dubai crowned World’s Leading Sustainable Venue.

Justin Cooke, executive vice-president of the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, said: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate and acknowledge the winners of the 2025 awards, each with fascinating stories of how they are positively impacting change. The standard has proved exceptional and reflects the momentum towards a net positive travel industry."

Commitment to sustainable growth

Entries were reviewed by students from the Nova School of Business & Economics, guided by an advisory board representing industry, academia and government. Voting involved travel professionals, media, and the public.

The carbon-neutral event featured a zero-waste, farm-to-table menu curated by Chef Sarthak and supplied by Fresh On Table, underscoring the industry’s growing focus on sustainability in practice.

Glenn Mandziuk, president and CEO of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, said: "The award winners show that sustainability is not a side project — it’s the foundation of lasting success in travel and hospitality. Together, they are redefining what it means to build a sustainable, inclusive and net positive future for our sector and our planet."

The programme, run in partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, connects a network of 66,000 hotels, eight million rooms and more than 300 global partners.

Full list of 2025 award winners

• World's Leading Sustainable Organisation: ITC Hotels

• World's Leading Small Sustainable Organisation: ECOFRY

• World's Leading Sustainable Partnership: Green Ramadan

• World's Leading Sustainability Leader: Siew Kim Beh, The Ascott

• Wolfgang Neumann Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow Award: Mariana Domingues, Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

• World's Leading Sustainable Employer: ITC Hotels

• World's Leading Sustainable Destination: City of Dubrovnik

• World's Leading Small Sustainable Destination: El Albergue Ollantaytambo

• World's Leading Sustainable Hotel or Resort Development: Peninsula Papagayo

• World's Leading Indigenous Community Tourism Initiative: Four Seasons Resort & Residences Whistler

• World's Leading Sustainable Guest Experience: Ecoventura

• World's Leading Conservation Programme: Gamewatchers Safaris & Porini Camps – Selenkay Conservancy

• World's Leading Marine & Biodiversity Conservation Programme: Iberostar Group – Coastal Ecosystem Restoration Strategy

• World's Leading Climate Action Initiative: Accor Supply Chain Decarbonization Program – “Achieving Net Zero Together”

• World's Leading Sustainable Energy Efficiency Initiative: Mandarin Oriental

• World's Leading Sustainable Water & Waste Innovation: Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor

• World's Leading Sustainable Circular Economy Initiative: SM Hotels and Conventions – “Plate for the Planet”

• World's Leading Sustainable Health & Well-being Initiative: NEOM Operations – Hospitality Services

• World's Leading Sustainable Female Empowerment Initiative: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

• World's Leading Sustainable Community Empowerment Programme: Peninsula Papagayo

• World's Leading Sustainable Accessibility & Inclusion Initiative: The Ascott

• World's Leading Sustainable Education & Training Programme: Employability Program in the Hospitality Sector

• World's Leading Sustainable Cultural Heritage Project: Mandarin Oriental

• World's Leading Sustainable Supply Chain Programme: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

• World's Leading Sustainable Technology Initiative: FortyGuard

• World's Leading Sustainable Policy Initiative: Mandarin Oriental

• World's Leading Sustainable Food & Nutrition Initiative: ITC Hotels

• World's Leading Sustainable Marketing Campaign: ITC Hotels

• World’s Leading Sustainable City: Dubai

• World’s Leading Sustainable Venue: Terra, Expo City Dubai

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards is a sister event to the World Travel Awards, now celebrating its 32nd year.