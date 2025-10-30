CapeNature goes cashless at key nature reserves

In a move aimed at enhancing visitor experience, CapeNature will transition to a fully cashless payment system at five of its flagship nature reserves starting 2 February 2026.

The change is part of the organisation’s ongoing commitment to service excellence, sustainability, and visitor safety.

The cashless system will be implemented at:

• Robberg Nature Reserve (Plettenberg Bay)

• Keurbooms Nature Reserve (Plettenberg Bay)

• Stony Point Nature Reserve (Betty’s Bay)

• Bird Island Nature Reserve (Lambert’s Bay)

• Walker Bay Nature Reserve (Hermanus)

Accepted payment methods:

• Debit/credit cards (Visa, Mastercard)

• Mobile payments (Scan to Pay)

• Pre-bookings via www.capenature.co.za

• Telephonic bookings through the CapeNature Contact Centre: 087 087 8250

"Going cashless enables us to offer a more secure and efficient experience for our visitors,” said Dr Ashley Naidoo, CEO of CapeNature. “We’ve prepared our teams carefully to ensure multiple convenient payment options. While we anticipate minor implementation challenges during the transition, visitors are welcome to offer patience and understanding."

Visitors are encouraged to pre-book permits online to avoid delays at the gate. For those arriving without a booking, speed point devices and mobile-friendly QR code payment options will be available on site.