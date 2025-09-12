Record cruise season injects R1.79bn into Western Cape economy

The Western Cape has recorded its most successful cruise season to date, with the 2024/25 season contributing R1.79bn to the provincial economy — a sharp rise from R1.32bn in 2023/24.

The 2024/25 cruise season, according to the Western Cape Cruise Liner Industry Report commissioned by Cruise Cape Town in association with Wesgro, saw 79 cruise ships (83 vessel arrivals) dock in Cape Town between September 2024 and June 2025 — an 18% increase from the previous season.

Passenger numbers grew 16% to 127,000, with long-haul world cruises accounting for 42 port calls, cementing Cape Town’s place on global itineraries.

Total expenditure by vessels and passengers climbed to R1.99bn, up 32% from R1.5bn in 2023/24.

Job creation and local benefits

The 2024/25 cruise season generated 1,234 direct full-time equivalent jobs, increasing to 2,345 when multiplier effects were included. The largest share was in retail and markets (44%), followed by hotels and restaurants (27%), tour operators (9%), and fuel bunkering (8%).

Beyond Cape Town, smaller municipalities also benefited. Mossel Bay, Hermanus and Saldanha Bay welcomed 32,000 passengers across 26 ship visits, generating R47.5m in local spending and boosting small businesses.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said: "The 2024/25 season has been a successful year for Cape Town and the Western Cape’s cruise industry. With record passenger numbers and expenditure, the industry is showing its ability to create jobs and stimulate growth across the province."

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, added:

"The cruise industry is a catalyst for growth across the Western Cape. These results highlight its vital role in supporting our world-class restaurants, hotels, wine estates, and cultural attractions. From small family-owned businesses to major enterprises, every visitor who steps ashore contributes to livelihoods across the province."

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos, said: "Each ship that docks injects millions into local businesses, sustains jobs, and enhances Cape Town’s global profile as a tourism hub. With another record-breaking season behind us, our focus remains firmly on building on this success."

Outlook for 2025/26

The luxury vessel The World arrived this week, marking the start of the 2025/26 season, which will see more than 70 vessels scheduled to call at Cape Town.

V&A Waterfront CEO David Green highlighted the terminal’s growing reputation: "With our Cruise Terminal ranked among the most attractive globally, each vessel docking here supports our hospitality, retail, and cultural sectors while showcasing the city as a leading international port.”

Transnet National Ports Authority acting port manager, Captain Alex Miya, concluded: "These results confirm that the cruise industry is one of the fastest-growing contributors to South Africa’s GDP through tourism. TNPA is committed to providing world-class marine services to support this growth and to working with partners to position Cape Town as Africa’s premier cruise destination."