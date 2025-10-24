South Africa
    #BehindtheCampaign | Retroviral and Liberty: The bait is set...

    This month, Liberty’s ‘Financial Faith’ campaign leverages pop culture blockbusters to shine the spotlight on real-life money nightmares, South Africans face.
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    Retroviral's campaign for Liberty warns SA against 'financial fears' (Image supplied)
    Retroviral's campaign for Liberty warns SA against 'financial fears' (Image supplied)

    From scams and loan sharks to debt spirals and bad investments, Liberty is giving Mzansi a heads up that the scariest financial moments are often the most preventable.

    The bait is set

    The bait is set... the inbox is calm.. then… PHISH!

    This Halloween, the monster isn’t hiding under your bed; it’s hiding in your inbox. A too-good-to-be-true offer, a link from your “bank,” or a sudden alert that your password has expired.

    One click, and suddenly, the sharks are circling.

    Phishing scams are getting smarter, and South Africans are increasingly in the crosshairs.

    In fact, cyber-criminals use seasonal events (like the holidays) to cast their widest nets.

    The result? Compromised accounts, drained savings, and weeks of financial chaos.

    #BehindtheCampaign | Retroviral and Liberty: The bait is set...

    Don’t feed the phishers

    Protect yourself by staying alert to the tell-tale signs:

    • Check the sender’s address - small spelling errors are big red flags
    • Never click on links or attachments from unknown sources
    • Watch out for urgency or fear tactics
    • Scammers love a “limited-time offer”
    • If you’re ever unsure, contact the company directly through verified channels

    Take control of your own financial story

    Use this moment to check in on your own financial well-being.

    Avoid financial horrors this Summer. Like the old adage says, "if it's too good to be true, it probably is".

