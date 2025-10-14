Tourvest’s Out of Africa recognised with social impact award

Out of Africa, a brand within Tourvest’s Destination Retail Division, has received the Social Impact Award at the V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards. The accolade acknowledges the brand’s work supporting local artisans, including elderly women, or “gogos”, in Khayelitsha, preserving traditional crafts, and contributing to community development.

As part of the award, Out of Africa received a voucher from the V&A Waterfront, which it donated to Relate Bracelets, a social enterprise providing earning opportunities for the gogos who create hand-beaded bracelets.

The brand also matched the value of the award to enhance its impact on the community. Using these funds, grocery parcels will be assembled and distributed to the artisans who make the bracelets, extending support beyond the recognition itself.

David Brenner, chief executive officer of Tourvest Retail, said: "Our partnership with Relate Bracelets is one of shared purpose and dignity. It’s proof that when commerce and compassion work together, every transaction can support communities."

Impact in numbers

Since 2011, Out of Africa has helped sell more than 1,066,000 bracelets through the Relate initiative, raising R10.5m for charitable causes and generating R2.28m in earning opportunities for over 400 elderly artisans, with a total social impact of R14.4m.

The artisans highlighted the value of the work for their own well-being. “It makes you forget your problems,” said one gogo. Another added, “We’re getting paid for doing something we love – it keeps us young!”

Broader supplier network and impact

Tourvest’s Destination Retail Division maintains a supplier network of over 1,000 SMMEs across South Africa, ensuring that skills and talent from these enterprises are reflected in its retail footprint and contribute to local job creation.

Brenner added: "Out of Africa connects people through craft, culture, and community. This award reflects the broader commitment of Tourvest to support local artisans and communities."