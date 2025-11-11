Proflight Zambia to launch Lusaka–Livingstone–Maun seasonal route

Proflight Zambia has announced a new seasonal route linking Lusaka, Livingstone, and Maun, scheduled to commence in May 2026. The service aims to connect Zambia’s Victoria Falls region with Botswana’s gateway to the Okavango Delta, a major safari destination.

Source: Proflight Zambia Facebook

The route will operate three times a week from 1 May to 31 October 2026, with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Departures from Lusaka to Maun via Livingstone are scheduled at 9.10 am–12 pm, while direct flights from Livingstone to Maun will depart at 11.05 am–12 pm.

Return flights from Maun to Lusaka via Livingstone are set for 12.35 pm–3.25 pm, and direct flights from Maun to Livingstone will leave at 12.35 pm–1.30 pm.

Flights will be operated using Proflight Zambia’s Jetstream 41 aircraft, which seats 29 passengers. Passengers travelling between Lusaka and Maun will clear immigration at Livingstone Airport, simplifying the cross-border process.

Facilitating regional safaris

The new route will provide more convenient access to safari destinations such as South Luangwa and Lower Zambezi. Travel between Zambia and Botswana is expected to take approximately 4–5 hours by air, compared with longer, less direct alternatives previously required.

"This new route reflects Proflight Zambia’s commitment to strengthening regional tourism and connectivity," said Captain Josias Walubita, Proflight Zambia director of flight operations. “By linking Zambia and Botswana’s premier tourism destinations, we are opening doors for travellers and contributing towards the sustainability of local economies."

He added: "Through this expansion, we are not just connecting destinations; we are connecting people, parks and wildlife sanctuaries, experiences, and economic opportunities."