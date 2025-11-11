RAPT BizTrendsTV | The Headline Act: Turning the tables

In the final RAPT BizTrendsTV episode of the year, we turn the tables on trends, as host Bronwyn Williams moves from host to guest, interviewed by Bizcommunity editor, Danette Breitenbach.

In the final RAPT BizTrendsTV episode of the year, we turn the tables on trends, as host (Left) Bronwyn Williams moves from host to guest, interviewed by Bizcommunity editor, (Right) Danette Breitenbach (Image composite by Ruth Cooper © Bizcommunity)

Join us Tuesday, 9 December, as we go behind the host for her key trend takeouts on the what, when, who, where and how Afro-global trends from AI to Africa are shaping our business and our worlds.

The first episode of RAPT BizTrendsTV, in collaboration between RAPT Creative agency, The Real-Network Consortium and Bizcommunity dropped this year, February 2025.

Since then, the monthly series has hosted leading PanAfricanists who have shared their key trends insights with show host Bronwyn Williams on its futuristic urban Jozi studio set.

We are delighted to acknowledge RAPT Agency as BizTrends2026 Headline Sponsor and producers of RAPT BizTrendsTV channel for the second consecutive year, and look forward to another great collaboration in trends.

Thanks to all our BizTrends2025 participants for their fascinating trend insights:

About Bizcommunity: Bizcommunity is South Africa’s leading B2B news platform, providing industry insights, business trends, and market intelligence to professionals across multiple sectors.

About RAPT Creative: RAPT Creative is a strategic creative agency specialising in brand storytelling, digital innovation and content production.

About The Real-Networks Consortium: The Real-Networks consortium is a collaborative hub of media and production experts dedicated to shaping the future of business content.

About Bronwyn Williams: Global keynote speaker and media commentator on future trends and economic trajectories, columnist and author, Bronwyn’s credentials include qualifications in Marketing Management, Economics, Foresight, Future Studies and a Masters in Applied Economics.

To participate or sponsor #BizTrends | The Headline Act | Turning the Tables on Trends with Bronwyn Williams or future episodes, get in touch at moc.ytinummoczib@sdnert or moc.ytinummoczib@pihsrosnopSsdnerTziB.