Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Student Administration and Support Administrator Durban
- Academic Manager Waterfall
- Software Development Team Lead Durbanville
- Centre for Academic Success Coordinator Cape Town
- Senior Lecturer - Module Coordinator Cape Town
- Lecturer: Faculty of Computer Science (Part-Time) Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth
- Photography Lecturer Potchefstroom
- Enablement and Automation Specialist/Lead Cape Town
- QA Learning and Development Specialist/Lead Cape Town
- Director of Marketing and Business Development Johannesburg
Richfield’s new brand positioning promises A Learning Experience of a Lifetime
This repositioning reflects Richfield’s evolution from a qualification provider to an experience architect that delivers a holistic journey of learning, which prepares students for both work and life. This shift was informed by research conducted in partnership with global market research leader, Ipsos, to understand what really matters to Richfield’s audiences. The refresh talks to aspects that influence decisions and shape perceptions when selecting a tertiary education institution.
Clea Dias, group marketing director at Richfield, explains that A Learning Experience of a Lifetime is more than a marketing statement; it articulates Richfield’s core belief that education should be transformational, not transactional.
“At Richfield, the learning journey is supported every step of the way with industry-aligned programmes, student guidance, and a strong sense of community both online and on-campus. When students come to Richfield, they’re not just acquiring knowledge; they’re building resilience, discovering their voice, forming networks, and gaining a deeper sense of confidence in their abilities and future,” says Dias.
The positioning is also reflective of the changing dynamics in South Africa’s tertiary education landscape. “Private higher education in South Africa has historically had mixed perceptions, but many now recognise private institutions as offering specialised, career-focused education and a vital alternative to public universities,” she says. “The Department of Higher Education and Training has even promulgated a new policy for the recognition of higher education and institutional types, allowing the classification of private universities for the first time. It’s comforting to know that private higher education institutions are being recognised as integral to the South African education system.”
Richfield’s long-standing commitment to driving workforce readiness and economic participation is evident in its Work Integrated Learning model, which pulls real-world experience through into every programme, giving students the opportunity to apply theory in practice through internships, projects, and workplace assessments. Combined with stacked credentials from global partners such as IBM, AWS, Cisco, Oracle, and CIMA, the model ensures that graduates are 'richer in every way', gaining not only academic qualifications but also practical, industry-relevant skills. “We’re not just saying ‘you’ll get a job’, we’re saying you’ll build a career, launch your own business, navigate setbacks, lead teams, and solve problems that don’t have textbook answers,” says Dias.
Visually and tonally, the refreshed brand reflects boldness, warmth, and belonging. Designed to mirror the Richfield student experience that both contact and distance learning students already enjoy, it’s a celebration of the Richfield community and the diverse students it serves.
Dias concludes: “This rebrand supports what we’ve seen happen in our students year after year: they arrive as one version of themselves and leave transformed – more capable, more confident, more ready. That’s always been the Richfield experience; now it’s the Richfield promise. And we’re holding ourselves accountable to delivering A Learning Experience of a Lifetime to every single student who walks through our doors.”
- Richfield’s new brand positioning promises A Learning Experience of a Lifetime11 Nov 13:06
- Degrees might open doors. But are graduates ready to walk through them?31 Oct 11:30
- What if graduating job-ready isn’t enough?21 Oct 14:15
- Richfield and Adapt IT join forces to advance digital skills and employability20 Oct 10:18
- Richfield champions academic excellence with Top Achiever Awards19 Sep 10:37