    SAA expands African network with new Joburg–Gaborone service

    South African Airways (SAA) has strengthened its African network with the launch of a new twice-daily service between Johannesburg and Gaborone.
    6 Nov 2025
    6 Nov 2025
    Source: Julian Herzog via
    Source: Julian Herzog via Wikimedia Commons

    "This route is more than a flight, it’s a strategic link in SAA’s broader commitment to enhancing intra-African connectivity," said Professor John Lamola, SAA Group CEO, at the launch event in Gaborone. "It reflects our vision to support trade, tourism, and regional integration across the continent."

    Johannesburg’s aviation infrastructure continues to serve as the central hub for SAA’s expanding network. The new Gaborone service strengthens direct connectivity between South Africa and Botswana and integrates with SAA’s broader African and intercontinental routes.

    Seamless regional travel

    The addition of Gaborone creates a smooth travel corridor between Windhoek and Gaborone via Johannesburg. With direct flights already operating between Johannesburg and Windhoek, passengers and cargo operators can now travel efficiently between these two capital cities with a single stop.

    Enhanced connectivity also opens access to regional destinations such as Lusaka, Harare, and Kinshasa, as well as intercontinental routes including São Paulo and Perth. This flexibility supports both passenger travel and freight logistics across Southern Africa and beyond.

    Flight schedule

    The new route offers two daily return flights:

    Morning rotation: Departs Johannesburg at 6.35am, arrives Gaborone 7.35am; returns at 8.25am, landing in Johannesburg at 9.25am.
    Afternoon rotation: Departs Johannesburg at 4.40pm, arrives Gaborone 5.40pm; returns at 6.30pm, landing in Johannesburg at 7.30pm.

    Supporting economic growth and cargo logistics

    “By leveraging Johannesburg as a central hub, SAA continues to enhance its regional logistics and commercial strategy to facilitate intra-African trade, tourism, and diplomatic engagement, while reinforcing its mission to be Africa’s leading world-class airline," added Professor Lamola.

    With substantial freight capacity, the route enables efficient transport of high-value and time-sensitive goods, including mining components, agricultural exports, and medical supplies.

    Integration with rail and sea logistics via the Walvis Bay corridor positions Botswana as a key player in multi-modal supply chain solutions connecting the Atlantic coast to global markets.

    Let's do Biz