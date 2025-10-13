President Hotel launches dedicated neurodivergent room offering

In recognition of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, The President Hotel in Cape Town introduced a dedicated neurodivergent room offering, designed to better accommodate guests with autism, ADHD, and other neurodivergent conditions.

Source: Supplied

Developed in collaboration with Autism South Africa, the initiative aims to create a calming and inclusive space that supports sensory comfort and accessibility.

Guests can expect:

• A streamlined check-in process to reduce stress and sensory overload

• Weighted blankets and sensory quilts for additional comfort

• A sensory tent (designed for children) for quiet retreat

• A sleep kit with earplugs

• Adjustable lighting options for sensory comfort

• A white noise machine

• Aroma diffuser with essential oils and colour-changing LED lighting

• Fidget box with sensory-based toys

• Sensory seeker and avoider packs tailored to individual needs

"We recognised a significant gap in the hospitality industry," said Barbara Murphy, compliance manager at The President Hotel. "Neurodivergent travellers often face challenges finding accommodation that understands and caters to their specific needs. Working alongside Autism South Africa has been invaluable in ensuring we’re creating something authentic and truly helpful."

Source: Supplied

"This collaboration with Autism South Africa has opened our eyes to how we can make travel more accessible and comfortable for neurodivergent guests," said Nikki Vardan, general manager. "We’re proud to lead this change in South African hospitality."

The initiative also aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and complements The President Hotel’s Green Key accreditation.