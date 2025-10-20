Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates Dr Biodun Shobanjo’s induction into the Loeries Hall of Fame
This honour recognises Dr Shobanjo’s visionary leadership, creative excellence, and enduring influence on the communications landscape across the continent. As the founder of Insight Publicis and a driving force behind the growth of modern marketing in Nigeria and Africa at large, his contribution has shaped generations of talent and redefined the role of creativity in business.
Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, said: “Dr Shobanjo’s induction into the Loeries Hall of Fame is a proud moment not just for Nigeria, but for all of us within the Publicis Groupe Africa network. His leadership, foresight, and belief in the power of creativity as a transformative force have paved the way for African brands and agencies to stand tall on the global stage. His legacy continues to inspire how we build connected creativity across our continent, blending culture and purpose to deliver work that truly matters.”
Dr Shobanjo’s recognition at the Loeries emphasises the impact of African creativity in shaping the global industry. His body of work and mentorship have not only elevated Nigerian advertising but also contributed to the collective rise of Africa’s creative economy, an evolution Publicis Groupe Africa is proud to be part of.
As a key figure within the Groupe’s African network, Dr Shobanjo continues to embody the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and leadership that defines Publicis’ 'Power of One' model, connecting talent and ideas across markets to drive meaningful impact for clients.
