Publicis Groupe wins Loeries Regional Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Africa has once again been named Regional Agency Group of the Year at the 2025 Loeries Awards, marking its second consecutive year at the top. The win reaffirms the Groupe’s creative excellence and integrated strength across markets, with standout performances from LePub, Machine, and MSL.

LePub’s work for Heineken earned multiple awards, including Gold, while Machine was recognised for its Spotify isiXhosa film campaign, and MSL earned honours in PR and Communications. Together, these wins reflect the breadth of capability across Publicis Groupe’s creative, media, and communications agencies operating under the Power of One model.

“Winning Regional Agency of the Year for the second year running is a testament to the relentless creativity, collaboration and bravery of our teams across the MEA region,” said Pete Little, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Africa. “Our teams continue to produce work that not only wins awards but moves brands and people – proving the power of collaboration across borders and disciplines.”

Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, added: “This back-to-back win reflects the incredible depth of talent and capability within Publicis Groupe MEA – across creative, PR, media, and technology. It demonstrates the strength of our regional network, the collaboration between our African and Middle Eastern markets, and the consistency with which our teams deliver transformative work for clients. It’s a proud moment that highlights what’s possible when we operate as one connected Groupe.’

With a presence in over 35 markets, Publicis Groupe MEA continues to deliver award-winning, multi-disciplinary work for global and regional clients – a reflection of its commitment to creativity, innovation, and transformation across the continent and beyond.

About Publicis Groupe Africa

Publicis Groupe Africa is the continent’s leading media, marketing, and communications network. With a presence in 36 countries and over 60 agencies, it amplifies African creativity and voices through innovative and impactful campaigns. As part of Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest advertising and communications groups, Publicis Groupe Africa delivers world-class solutions driven by creativity, technology, and strategy.



