South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

ChilliengineAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDaily MaverickAdvertising Media ForumRogerwilcoBroad MediaDentsuBizcommunity.comM&C Saatchi AbelAfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsaHead Marketing ServicesAcademy of Digital ArtsBrave GroupPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    People before process: How strategic empathy builds high-performance teams

    In the media industry, process often becomes the holy grail. We measure, we optimise, and we automate, until the humanity is stripped from the work. Yet in my experience, the secret to building high-performance teams isn’t found in another process map or operational framework. It’s found in people.
    Issued by Advertising Media Forum
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025

    People are the real engine of this industry, we operate on grit, resilience and relationships. However, we often forget the strong foundation that people bring and skip straight to creating a process, removing all emotion from our work and over-indexing on rationality. This understanding and empathy aren’t a soft skill; it’s a strategic tool that drives results.

    Empathy as a strategic lever

    Strategy doesn’t just happen in client decks and pitch rooms. Strategy starts with how you build, protect, and develop your teams.

    When employees feel valued and understood, they bring their best thinking to the table. Empathy allows us to recognise when someone is at their limit, when they need mentorship, or when flexibility will help them thrive. By supporting them in those moments, we unlock discretionary effort; the kind that no process manual can dictate.

    This is not about lowering standards. On the contrary, empathy creates the environment where people can stretch themselves without fear of breaking. It creates a culture where ideas can be challenged without egos being bruised. That balance is what fuels sustained high performance.

    Protection and accountability

    In my view, running a team or agency requires a delicate balance between how we support, safeguard and defend our team members whilst maintaining a culture of accountability. Strategic empathy doesn't mean ignoring issues; it means having honest conversations, setting high standards, and making sure everyone understands the reasons behind their tasks. When people feel safe and supported, they are more likely to meet those high standards and continue to focus on producing excellent work.

    Training, mentorship, and flexibility

    High staff turnover is a reality across our industry. Long hours, tight deadlines, and the constant pressure of client service take their toll. It is important that we continue to invest in our people, ramp up mentorship programmes, equip them with the right tools, and put in place the correct plans to drive their growth.
    Flexibility is another cornerstone. Life happens – whether it’s family, health, or personal challenges. By recognising people as whole human beings, not just job titles, we earn loyalty. Flexibility doesn’t weaken delivery; it strengthens it, because it builds trust.

    Why people before process works

    Processes are necessary, but they’re not enough. They can ensure compliance, but they can’t inspire brilliance. In a high-pressure industry like ours, where strategic thinking sets agencies apart, brilliance is non-negotiable.

    By putting people first, we don’t abandon rigour, we enhance it. Teams that feel supported are more engaged, more creative, and more resilient. They don’t just execute; they innovate. They don’t just survive the churn of the industry; they thrive within it.

    A closing thought

    Our clients don’t hire us for flawless processes. They hire us for ideas that shift markets, strategies that grow brands, and teams that deliver consistently in a volatile environment. Those outcomes only happen when the people behind the work feel seen, supported, and not stretched.

    That is the paradox of leadership in media today: by leading with empathy, you don’t compromise on performance, you unlock it. People before process is not just a philosophy; it’s a proven way to build high-performance teams in one of the toughest industries in the world.

    Contributed by Shihaam Abrahams on behalf of the AMF Board.

    About the AMF

    The Advertising Media Forum (AMF) is a collective of media agencies and individuals including media strategists, planners, buyers and consultants through whom 95% of all media expenditure in South Africa is bought. The AMF advises and represents relevant organisations and aims to create open channels of communication and encourage and support transparent policies, strategies and transactions within the industry.

    For more information on the AMF, visit www.amf.org.za.

    For comment on the industry issue covered in this editorial, please contact Koo Govender, AMF chairperson | Cell: 083 272 0063 | Email: moc.sicilbup@rednevog.ook or Karen Phelan, board member | Cell: 082 901 9467

    Read more: Koo Govender, AMF, Karen Phelan, Shihaam Abrahams
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Advertising Media Forum
    The Advertising Media Forum (AMF) is a collective of media agencies and individuals including media strategists, planners, buyers and consultants through whom 95% of all media expenditure in South Africa is bought.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Internship - Executive AssistantSandtonThe Rooms Network30 Sep
    Internship - Executive AssistantSandtonThe Rooms Network29 Sep
    Advertising Sales PositionDurbanCaxton Local Media10 Sep
    Sales InternJohannesburg10 Sep
    JournalistCenturionBroad Media9 Sep
    Motoring JournalistPretoriaBroad Media9 Sep
    Journalism InternshipCenturionBroad Media9 Sep
    Media Volunteers NeededSouth AfricaMDNTV4 Sep
    Freelance Sales ExecutiveEastern CapeVolt Africa2 Sep
    Freelance Sales ExecutiveKimberleyVolt Africa2 Sep
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz