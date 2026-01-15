Publicis Groupe Africa launches CSI pilot programme with Soma Foundation

The three-month pilot programme, launched in late 2025, was delivered at the Riversand Incubation Hub in Fourways, Johannesburg, and targeted unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 26. A total of 24 unemployed youth enrolled in the programme, which combined hands-on, classroom-based learning with mentorship and coaching.

The curriculum covered coding and robotics, software development, AI and IoT (4IR), digital technologies, 3D printing, and entrepreneurship training, enabling participants to gain both technical capability and an understanding of how digital skills translate into real-world applications.

“For Africa to compete meaningfully in a technology-driven global economy, we have to start earlier and be intentional about skills development,” says Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa. “This programme is about creating access – giving young people the opportunity to build relevant skills, confidence and pathways into the digital economy.”

SOMA Foundation, in its role to manage and deliver on the programme, joined forces with Ginini Consulting, an award-winning technology company in technical training and practical delivery, while Publicis Groupe Africa oversaw the programme, contributing strategic leadership and creative expertise. Throughout the programme, PGA executives engaged directly with participants, providing mentorship, motivation, and valuable insight into career pathways within the creative and digital industries.

According to Neo Selwe, chief talent officer at Publicis Groupe Africa, the initiative aligns closely with the Groupe’s long-term view on talent sustainability.

“Youth unemployment requires the immediate and collective attention of all stakeholders across both the public and private sectors, as the current trajectory is unsustainable. At Publicis Groupe Africa, we are addressing this challenge through the targeted development of unemployed youth in critical future skills. By equipping young people with relevant, in-demand digital capabilities, we are improving their employability while helping to close systemic skills gaps and build a future-ready talent pipeline for the industry and the economy.”

For the Soma Foundation, the partnership represents a natural extension of its mission to drive sustainable change through human potential.

“Empowered people build stronger communities,” says Zintle Tshem, founder of the Soma Foundation. “This programme equips young people with practical skills and the confidence to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. When individuals are given the right tools and support, sustainable change becomes possible.”

Following the success of the pilot, Publicis Groupe Africa and the Soma Foundation have already recruited for the next cohort in 2026, with plans underway to expand the programme to Durban and Cape Town, alongside a deeper focus on AI-driven training.

The pilot marks an early step in a longer-term commitment by both organisations to making future-focused skills more accessible, while contributing to stronger, more economically resilient communities.

