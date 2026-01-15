South Africa
ESG Health & Social Welfare
    Social media reports of Sassa's SRD grant termination rubbished

    The Department of Social Development (DSD) has dismissed false claims circulating on social media suggesting that the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is set to be terminated.
    15 Jan 2026
    15 Jan 2026
    Image credit: Sassa
    Image credit: Sassa

    In a statement, the department said it had noted with concern videos and graphics being shared on various social media platforms alleging that the SRD grant will soon come to an end.

    “The department wishes to categorically state that these claims are false.

    "There is no such decision, announcement or directive from the department or government regarding the termination of the SRD,” the department said.

    It further warned that the unauthorised use of the official image of the minister and the department’s logo was unlawful, particularly when used to spread misinformation.

    “Such actions are misleading and constitute a misrepresentation of government communication,” the department said.

    Members of the public have been urged to disregard the misleading content and to rely only on verified information issued through official government communication platforms.

    The department also strongly discouraged the creation and circulation of fake news, saying it causes unnecessary panic and distress among social grant beneficiaries.

    Official information related to social grants is published on the Department of Social Development’s official website, South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and National Development Agency (NDA) platforms, verified government social media pages, as well as the department’s WhatsApp channel.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

