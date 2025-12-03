Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Marketing Intern Vereeniging
- Pet Insurance Claims Consultant George
- Marketing Analyst Cape Town
- Online English Teacher Johannesburg
- Media Sales Executive Cape Town
- Marketing Account Manager Durban
- New Business Project Manager Bryanston
- Traffic Management Operator (TMO) Centurion
- Senior Software Developer Centurion
- Paid Media Manager Cape Town
The Toyota Urban Cruiser dares you to be boldly curious in the new ad
Set in a Jacaranda-hued Pretoria, the TV ad follows a couple – each driving their own Urban Cruiser – trying to find each other at their usual places. Only, they have too many “usual” places they love to go to. Just as they’re about to give up, there’s a sweet twist to their tale. The line, “Be Boldly Curious”, is both an invitation and a challenge to everyone to go out there and explore their surroundings.
Kate de Bruyn, creative director at Studio One, said, “We wanted to create a feel-good campaign that will inspire people to go out there, explore, and enjoy life. Shooting in the ‘Jacaranda City’ while the trees are in full bloom was the perfect, inviting backdrop for a story that dares you to be boldly curious.”
The Urban Cruiser’s stylish looks are complimented by a bold black-and-chrome grille, while an efficient 1.5-litre engine keeps the average fuel consumption at a low 6.1ℓ/100km. A 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a variety of USBs and ample boot space of 373ℓ makes every drive comfortable.
Safety is also taken care of, and the Urban Cruiser is equipped with features like Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill Assist Control (HAC). All models have driver and passenger airbags, with XR models also sporting side and curtain airbags. ISOFIX mounting brackets and child locks on the rear doors keep the little ones safe on every drive.
Rethabile Bopape, the senior manager for advertising and digital at Toyota South Africa Motors, added, “The Urban Cruiser is the perfect car to explore a city in, whether you go it alone or share the experience with friends and family. Toyota prides itself on its vehicles, and the Urban Cruiser is no different. You can go wherever your curiosity leads in an Urban Cruiser, knowing that your vehicle is backed by Toyota quality, durability and reliability.”
Watch the full ad here:
The advertising campaign for the Urban Cruiser extends across TV, Cinema, out-of-home, print, radio, and digital channels.
The Urban Cruiser is now available from Toyota dealerships nationwide.
Credits
Toyota South Africa Motors marketing team
General manager, marketing communications: Tasneem Lorgat
Senior manager, advertising and digital: Rethabile Bopape
Marketing manager, advertising and digital: Lebohang Matsoso
Agency: Studio One, Publicis Groupe Africa
Executive creative director: Peet Engelbrecht
Creative director: Kate de Bruyn
Art director: Megan Hills
Junior copywriter: Katinka Joubert
Production lead: Sally Walland
Group account director: Shiraz Mckenzie
Account director: Precious Zondi
Production
Film production company: Darling Films
Director: Jeana Khoury
Executive producer: Lorraine Smit and Melina McDonald
Producer: Saskia Finlayson
Cinematographer/DOP: Michael Cleary
1st AD: Cameryn Clarke
Production manager: Kyra Critchfield
Production art director: Margaux Du Preez
Wardrobe stylist: Carla Uys and Lebo Lubisi
Grips: Tyler Geldenhuys
Gaffer/lighting: Andre Beumer
Hair and makeup: Alex Botha
Unit manager: Douglas Machogo
Post-production
Editing company: Mushroom Media
Offline editor: Jo Gibbon
Post-production facility (Online): Mushroom Media
Grader/colourist: Warwick Allen
Online: Mushroom Media
Audio
Music/sound composition: Hey Papa Legend
Music supervisor (Licensed): Hey Papa Legend
Sound Designer: Myles McDonald
Recording Studio: Hey Papa Legend
Sound Engineers: Myles McDonald and Pasja Schneider
- The Toyota Urban Cruiser dares you to be boldly curious in the new ad03 Dec 10:48
- Influence or illusion18 Nov 11:11
- Publicis West Africa, Moving Walls launch Ghana's first advanced OOH measurement platform06 Nov 10:42
- Publicis Groupe Africa appoints Jonty Fisher as chief strategy and integration officer28 Oct 09:25
- Publicis Groupe Africa named Network of the Year at the African Cristal Awards for the second consecutive year22 Oct 09:32