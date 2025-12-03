South Africa
    The new Toyota Urban Cruiser advertising campaign by Toyota South Africa Motors and Publicis Groupe’s Studio One takes a light-hearted look at how this compact SUV allows you to be boldly curious and take every opportunity to go out there to explore your city.
    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    3 Dec 2025
    The Toyota Urban Cruiser dares you to be boldly curious in the new ad

    Set in a Jacaranda-hued Pretoria, the TV ad follows a couple – each driving their own Urban Cruiser – trying to find each other at their usual places. Only, they have too many “usual” places they love to go to. Just as they’re about to give up, there’s a sweet twist to their tale. The line, “Be Boldly Curious”, is both an invitation and a challenge to everyone to go out there and explore their surroundings.

    Kate de Bruyn, creative director at Studio One, said, “We wanted to create a feel-good campaign that will inspire people to go out there, explore, and enjoy life. Shooting in the ‘Jacaranda City’ while the trees are in full bloom was the perfect, inviting backdrop for a story that dares you to be boldly curious.”

    The Urban Cruiser’s stylish looks are complimented by a bold black-and-chrome grille, while an efficient 1.5-litre engine keeps the average fuel consumption at a low 6.1ℓ/100km. A 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a variety of USBs and ample boot space of 373ℓ makes every drive comfortable.

    Safety is also taken care of, and the Urban Cruiser is equipped with features like Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill Assist Control (HAC). All models have driver and passenger airbags, with XR models also sporting side and curtain airbags. ISOFIX mounting brackets and child locks on the rear doors keep the little ones safe on every drive.

    Rethabile Bopape, the senior manager for advertising and digital at Toyota South Africa Motors, added, “The Urban Cruiser is the perfect car to explore a city in, whether you go it alone or share the experience with friends and family. Toyota prides itself on its vehicles, and the Urban Cruiser is no different. You can go wherever your curiosity leads in an Urban Cruiser, knowing that your vehicle is backed by Toyota quality, durability and reliability.”

    Watch the full ad here:

    The advertising campaign for the Urban Cruiser extends across TV, Cinema, out-of-home, print, radio, and digital channels.

    The Urban Cruiser is now available from Toyota dealerships nationwide.

    Credits

    Toyota South Africa Motors marketing team

    General manager, marketing communications: Tasneem Lorgat
    Senior manager, advertising and digital: Rethabile Bopape
    Marketing manager, advertising and digital: Lebohang Matsoso

    Agency: Studio One, Publicis Groupe Africa
    Executive creative director: Peet Engelbrecht
    Creative director: Kate de Bruyn
    Art director: Megan Hills
    Junior copywriter: Katinka Joubert
    Production lead: Sally Walland
    Group account director: Shiraz Mckenzie
    Account director: Precious Zondi

    Production

    Film production company: Darling Films
    Director: Jeana Khoury
    Executive producer: Lorraine Smit and Melina McDonald
    Producer: Saskia Finlayson
    Cinematographer/DOP: Michael Cleary
    1st AD: Cameryn Clarke
    Production manager: Kyra Critchfield
    Production art director: Margaux Du Preez
    Wardrobe stylist: Carla Uys and Lebo Lubisi
    Grips: Tyler Geldenhuys
    Gaffer/lighting: Andre Beumer
    Hair and makeup: Alex Botha
    Unit manager: Douglas Machogo

    Post-production

    Editing company: Mushroom Media
    Offline editor: Jo Gibbon
    Post-production facility (Online): Mushroom Media
    Grader/colourist: Warwick Allen
    Online: Mushroom Media

    Audio

    Music/sound composition: Hey Papa Legend
    Music supervisor (Licensed): Hey Papa Legend
    Sound Designer: Myles McDonald
    Recording Studio: Hey Papa Legend
    Sound Engineers: Myles McDonald and Pasja Schneider

