South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MakeReignMediaHeads 360Domains.co.zaIncubetaBrave GroupKantarClockworkHoward AudioWe Do DigitalDMASAMotherland OMNiOgilvy South AfricaPublicis Groupe AfricaJockey South AfricaBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Machine director appointed acting president of IFICA

    Machine/Publicis Groupe Africa’s director of specialist content & communication, Sarah Browning-de Villiers has been appointed acting president of the Institute for Internal Communication Africa (IFICA).
    23 Jan 2026
    23 Jan 2026
    (Image supplied)
    (Image supplied)

    Browning-de Villiers currently serves on IFICA’s Advisory Board.

    The move comes with the announcement that IFICA’s founding president, Adesh Chetram, has chosen to step down in his operational capacity and will join IFICA’s Advisory Board.

    Chetram will continue to provide guidance to Browning-de Villiers and the management team in his role on IFICA’s Advisory Board.

    “I am excited to take over from Adesh in an acting capacity into 2026, and to deepen my operational involvement in the incredible work of IFICA, championing the discipline of internal communications on the continent,” says Browning-de Villiers.

    “I am delighted to be able to pass on the baton to someone such as Sarah, already so well entrenched in IFICA, and with deep experience in internal communications,” adds Chetram., who says he remains committed to IFICA in my role on the Advisory Board.”

    Well-positioned to support IFICA

    At Machine/Publicis Groupe Africa, Browning-de Villiers leads the Centre of Excellence for internal communications, B2B, content marketing and CRM and loyalty.

    She was the co-founder of the IAB SA’s Digital Content Marketing Committee, and is experienced not only across internal communications, but also in leading industry bodies.

    “Sarah and her team of internal communications specialists service clients across the globe, so she is well positioned to support IFICA and its network of internal communications specialists,” says Lesego Kotane, Machine’s managing director.

    “Employee engagement and experience are critical for the success of any business, which is why we believe wholeheartedly in investing in the specialist discipline of internal communications, and partnering with IFICA.”

    Read more: internal communications, employee engagement, Publicis Groupe, Lesego Kotane, Machine, Sarah Browning-de Villiers
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz