Publicis' Pete Little appointed vice chairperson of the Creative Circle

Publicis Groupe Africa chief creative officer Pete Little has been appointed vice chairperson of the Creative Circle, the non-profit industry body that champions creative excellence in South Africa.

The Creative Circle exists to maintain the standard of South African advertising, in part, by endorsing a selection of top international and local awards shows (including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, the Loeries and Best of the Year). And using these results to rank the top-performing agencies in an annual review.

As vice chairperson, Little brings a combination of global credibility and a strong local focus on creative excellence, mentorship and development. He has most recently served as a jury member for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, The One Show and the Loeries Awards to mention a few. He has also been credited with multiple awards globally, including Cannes and Loeries Grand Prix, Effies Grand Prix and D&AD wins over his career.

Little says: “The Creative Circle is made up of the industry’s most respected creative leaders, so being appointed to this role is both humbling and energising. I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and giving back to an industry that has given me so much.”

Beyond awards standardisation, the Creative Circle also runs Best of the Month, which ladders up to Best of the Year, encouraging excellence in the work the industry produces every day. It also supports other worthwhile NPOs, including BlackBoard and OpenChair, reinforcing its commitment to driving creative excellence through the development of future leaders.

Alongside this appointment, Little continues to provide his experience to the industry through serving on the Red & Yellow advisory board for Marketing, and recently served as a LIAison’s mentor as well as providing continuing mentorship to industry professionals.