Clockwork wins 3 awards across 2 campaigns at the Loeries 2025

Clockwork won three awards across two campaigns at the Loeries 2025. The wins include one Silver and two Bronze, celebrating work that blends strategic thinking with bold creative execution across the region.

For 47 years, the Loeries has recognised the best in brand communication across Africa and the Middle East, setting the benchmark for creativity, innovation and craft.

Clockwork's wins span radio and social impact:

Silver – ADASA: Radio Station Commercials – Snooze, Sundays, and Running



Bronze – ADASA: Radio Station Commercials – Milk and Mobile Banking



Bronze – Byron Thomas Properties: Homes Need Pets – Social Impact Campaign

"Walking away with three birds is a solid result, considering how tough Loeries has become. We've walked away proud, inspired, and a little jealous of some of the great work we saw," says Jacques Shalom, chief creative officer at Clockwork.



