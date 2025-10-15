Loeries 2025 recap: A showcase of creativity and innovation

After a week of networking, insights and inspiration, the final day of the Loeries Creative Week wrapped up with a celebration of the very best in the region’s brand communications sector.

The Ogilvy team celebrating their wins – amongst their wins, Film and Cinema Commercials – up to 90s a Gold Loerie was awarded to Ogilvy South Africa for KFC and a Gold for their Volkswagen South Africa campaign "Let's Go" in the TV and Cinema Commercial category

The awards ceremony, the second one in the week, was held at the Cape Town City Hall on Friday, 10 October, with agencies and clients in attendance

The Loeries Creative Week 2025 was a showcase of creativity and innovation, featuring insights from industry thought leaders, cutting-edge ideas from innovative companies, and inspiration from the vibrant brand communications communities in Africa and the Middle East.

The Loeries Awards celebrates and promotes outstanding creative work, fostering innovation and fresh thinking in the industry.

There were many noteworthy awards that were given out to truly remarkable individuals and organisations this year. Publicis Groupe was named Regional Agency of the Year, and Joe Public walked away with the Agency of the Year Award. Chicken Licken is Brand of the Year.

Dr Biodun Shobanjo, a transformative figure in marketing communications, was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame. Three Grand Prix were awarded to Joe Public, Dentsu Creative Kenya, Dentsu Creative Design Capetown and Publicis Middle East.

This year, over 2,784 entries were received. Overall, 613 brands were represented by 273 agencies from 13 countries across Africa and the Middle East. A total 264 Loeries were awarded.

For a full list of all winners go to the Loeries website.







