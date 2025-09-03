Loeries Creative week: An opportunity for creative exchange

Loeries Creative Week takes place from 5 to 10 October in the City of Cape Town, offering the opportunity for creative exchange, insights, and inspiration that drive the creation of remarkable campaigns.

Loeries Creative Week takes place from 5 to 10 October in The City of Cape Town and (Image supplied)

This year, the Loeries Awards have attracted 2,784 entries from 13 countries, with a panel of 194 judges reviewing submissions across 14 subcategories and nine craft categories.

Four new categories have been added: Comedic Impact, New Launch Campaign, Sonic Branding, and Marketing Impact Award.

These additions underscore Loeries' dedication to celebrating and rewarding creative excellence in every form.

For 47 years, the Loerie Awards have recognised excellence and creativity in brand communications across Africa and the Middle East.

The 2025 programme features expos, workshops, and masterclasses that explore trends, sustainability, and the industry's Great Hunger for exceptional work.

This all culminates in the eagerly anticipated awards evenings.

The Great Hunger

"This year's theme, The Great Hunger, embodies the industry's intrinsic desire to create truly iconic work. It speaks to a hunger that drives excellence and pushes boundaries in the region's creative landscape,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

The jury presidents

The distinguished panel of Jury Presidents includes:

- Mike Dubrick, chief creative officer and partner at Rethink in Canada

- Katja Thielen, co-founder and creative director at Together Design in the UK

- Merlee Jayme, chief creative officer, founder, and chairperson at Jaymee Headquarters in the Philippines

- Prasoon Joshi, chairperson of McCann APAC in India

- Matthew Bull, founder of Solounion in New York.

Creative Week

Creative week will feature expos at The Homecoming Centre from 8 to 10 October, including the popular student expo.

Masterclasses will offer a week of learning, networking, and insights sharing, highlighting leading trends and perspectives from the region and globally.

The highly anticipated International Seminar will bring together thought leaders from around the world to share insights and reflections on the industry's transformative moments.

The two award evenings take place on 9 and 10 October, followed by the post-awards after-party on 10 October at Cabo Beach Club.

Partners

Partners driving this year's Creative Week journey include the City of Cape Town, SABC, SAB, Primedia, TikTok for Business, Heineken, eMedia and Gearhouse.

Other supporters include Unilever, Investec, Aleph and Publicis Groupe Africa.

These partnerships showcase the industry's dedication to celebrating creative excellence and nurturing a thriving community of innovators and leaders.



