Leading through innovation – Bridget Harpur, recipient of The Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award.

This is a big deal

In 2007 The Loeries introduced the Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award. The award is to an individual in recognition of their marketing achievements over an extended period of time. Each year, a shortlist is compiled, based on the success of individuals and their brands over previous years at the Loeries.

This year’s winner is Bridget Harpur, head of marketing at VWSA. She recognises the heft of the achievement, but is also cognisant of the fact that it comes with a responsibility. She says: “Being recognised like this is such an honour but also feels like a weighty responsibility to do more to uplift the industry in any way that I can.”

Innovation is a mindset

Innovation is firmly entrenched as a cornerstone of the brand communication industry, but it’s also a subject that invites lip service. So, what does good innovation look like? “Innovation is a mindset. We owe it to the consumers whose space we invade to make it interesting, make it engaging and add value to their lives.”

In uncertain times what the industry needs is great ideas, it needs to find new ways of looking at everything

What about the future of brand communication? “The future will continue with brands needing to position themselves as storytellers, tapping into the human truths that are developing around us every day.”

To celebrate her outstanding achievement, Bridget is going to enjoy a lunch with: “Delicious South African wine of course!” Yet she stresses that she’s already thinking about how “I can serve the industry to continuously improve and put the continent back where it deserves to be.”



