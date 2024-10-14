Ogilvy celebrates two industry greats at the Loeries

Ogilvy is thrilled to celebrate two remarkable achievements at this year's Loerie Awards. Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer, assumes the role of chairperson at the Loeries, while Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for Volkswagen South Africa, receives the prestigious Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award.

"This year's Loeries is about showcasing the immense talent and unique creative voices that make Africa and the Middle East so vibrant, we're setting a new standard of excellence and nurturing the next generation of creatives who will share our stories with the world," says Moshapalo

As a globally recognised creative, he’s an advocate for South African creativity. His influence extends beyond the Loeries, serving as deputy chairperson of the Creative Circle and a juror for prestigious international awards shows like Cannes Lions, D&AD, and more.

Ogilvy also celebrates the acknowledgement of its senior marketing client who received the highest individual accolade the Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award. "I am truly humbled to receive this award amongst the best creative and strategic minds in the EMEA region," says Harpur “At Volkswagen, we believe in driving more than just sales. We strive to shape culture, create opportunities, and inspire positive societal change. This recognition is a testament to my broader team, the marketing fraternity as well as our agency partners, who use creativity and innovation to drive impactful change in business and society."

Having worked on the Volkswagen brand for more than two decades, Harpur has played a crucial role in translating the precision of German engineering excellence into a brand that resonates deeply within the vibrant and diverse South African market.

Vicki Buys, managing director of Ogilvy South Africa, commented on the win: “Everyone across Ogilvy South Africa is ecstatic that Bridget has been recognised for her consistent belief in creative advertising that has helped drive the Volkswagen brand forward in SA. Having had the personal pleasure of working closely with Bridget for many years, I know that she's not done yet!”

Pete Case, CEO and creative chair of Ogilvy SA concludes: “Congratulations to both Bridget and Kabelo on their incredible recognition at the Loeries awards. We’re proud of Kabelo, our creative leader, who’s commitment to creativity and innovation is renowned and contagious. And to Bridget, it’s a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated partner, who embraces the principals of partnership and enables the agency to create innovative and impactful work. I am honoured to see two of our very own recognised as industry greats!”



