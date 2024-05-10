OFM – proudly agri

Traversing the OFM broadcast footprint exposes one to the diverse nature of the ‘platteland’ from the snow dusted peaks of the Maluti Mountains in the Eastern Free State to the desert-meets-the-river climate of Upington in the Northern Cape. These regions are more than 800 kilometres apart and are separated by four national roads. Then, there is the thriving industrial hub of the Vaal Triangle to the southernmost tip of OFM’s broadcast area, some 600 kilometres away in Colesberg. This entire area is known as central South Africa.

Part of this footprint is commonly referred to as the country's breadbasket due to its wheat, sunflower and maize fields. The region is a substantial contributor to the food security of the country.

Other than the steel and petrochemical processing facilities in the area, the Vaal produces predominantly maize and soy beans. It is in this small district that 14% of OFM’s total audience lives (BRC Jan '22 – Dec '23).

Once you cross the Vaal River, the Free State boundary begins with its flat grassy landscapes, elevated some 1.1 kilometres above sea level, with its rich soil and favourable climate for wheat, dry beans, soya, sunflower and maize. Bloemfontein, aka The City of Roses, is the geographical home of OFM – The Sound of Your Life. The province accounts for 35.6% of the station’s audience (BRC Jan '22 – Dec '23), which includes Bethlehem, Welkom and Harrismith.

Head west of the Free State and you find the largest of the provinces, the Northern Cape. It is home to the majestic Augrabies Falls and a diamond mining region operating outward from Kimberley. Its agricultural offerings include more delicate produce such as grapes, pecan nuts and olives. Game also abounds here. From this sparsely populated province, which extends as far as Upington, OFM derives 30.5% of its listening audience (BRC Jan' 22-Dec '23).

Finally, we have the North West. Its major towns and cities are Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom, and Vryburg. It is called the Texas of South Africa on account of it being home to some of the largest cattle herds in the world, which are found near Stellaland. Klerksdorp, which is the proud birthplace of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, is located in a region that produces ground nuts, grain, white maize, tobacco, and livestock. It is home to 19.9% of OFM’s audience (BRC Jan-'22-Dec '23).

Given the agricultural value chain’s 12% contribution to the GDP (Agriculture, Forestry And Fisheries, 2012/2013) and the significance of this region to this contribution, OFM provides daily programming that speaks to this industry through the OFM Agri Hour (Mondays to Fridays, 5am to 6am), agri bulletins throughout the day, and the OFM Business Hour (Mondays to Fridays, 6pm to 7pm). The brand acknowledges and supports the need to strengthen the agri sector, knowing that all contributions and growth add to the wellbeing of South Africa as a whole. In summation, ‘Much of what you plate on any day would have derived from this region’.

