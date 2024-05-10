Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- 702 Producer Johannesburg
- News Reporter Mafikeng
- Project Planner Johannesburg
- Human Capital Consultant Johannesburg
OFM – proudly agri
Part of this footprint is commonly referred to as the country's breadbasket due to its wheat, sunflower and maize fields. The region is a substantial contributor to the food security of the country.
Other than the steel and petrochemical processing facilities in the area, the Vaal produces predominantly maize and soy beans. It is in this small district that 14% of OFM’s total audience lives (BRC Jan '22 – Dec '23).
Once you cross the Vaal River, the Free State boundary begins with its flat grassy landscapes, elevated some 1.1 kilometres above sea level, with its rich soil and favourable climate for wheat, dry beans, soya, sunflower and maize. Bloemfontein, aka The City of Roses, is the geographical home of OFM – The Sound of Your Life. The province accounts for 35.6% of the station’s audience (BRC Jan '22 – Dec '23), which includes Bethlehem, Welkom and Harrismith.
Head west of the Free State and you find the largest of the provinces, the Northern Cape. It is home to the majestic Augrabies Falls and a diamond mining region operating outward from Kimberley. Its agricultural offerings include more delicate produce such as grapes, pecan nuts and olives. Game also abounds here. From this sparsely populated province, which extends as far as Upington, OFM derives 30.5% of its listening audience (BRC Jan' 22-Dec '23).
Finally, we have the North West. Its major towns and cities are Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom, and Vryburg. It is called the Texas of South Africa on account of it being home to some of the largest cattle herds in the world, which are found near Stellaland. Klerksdorp, which is the proud birthplace of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, is located in a region that produces ground nuts, grain, white maize, tobacco, and livestock. It is home to 19.9% of OFM’s audience (BRC Jan-'22-Dec '23).
Given the agricultural value chain’s 12% contribution to the GDP (Agriculture, Forestry And Fisheries, 2012/2013) and the significance of this region to this contribution, OFM provides daily programming that speaks to this industry through the OFM Agri Hour (Mondays to Fridays, 5am to 6am), agri bulletins throughout the day, and the OFM Business Hour (Mondays to Fridays, 6pm to 7pm). The brand acknowledges and supports the need to strengthen the agri sector, knowing that all contributions and growth add to the wellbeing of South Africa as a whole. In summation, ‘Much of what you plate on any day would have derived from this region’.
This qualifies OFM’s definitive content offering and its positioning as an agri proud brand.
- OFM – proudly agri14 Oct 12:04
- OFM proud to partner with 3rd Nampo Alfa Livestock, Hunting, and Outdoor Expo03 Oct 13:28
- Uniting central SA for #PinkTober 202413 Sep 10:46
- Bloemfonteiner triumphs in THE 38 competition!27 Aug 11:30
- OFM celebrates 38 years with The 3802 Aug 10:24