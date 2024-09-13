Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    The Big Cover Up secures R295,000 in funds for winter aid

    OFM, the sound of your life, and Round Table Southern Africa’s one-day fundraising drive, The Big Cover Up managed to raise R295,000 in much-needed winter aid for central South Africa.
    Issued by OFM Radio
    6 Jun 2025
    Listeners and businesses were encouraged to tune in on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, from 6am to 6pm and donate any amount from R100. The campaign aimed to raise R150,000 in cash donations to help NPOs provide blankets and food to older people and children.

    OFM Good Morning Breakfast anchor, Shandor Potgieter, added a fun twist to the event by starting the day in only his underwear and gradually getting dressed as donations came in – all to raise awareness about the plight of those who go without during the cold season.

    The response was overwhelming, with nearly R300,000 eventually collected. Potgieter even began to undress again at the insistence of the audience, who wanted the challenge to continue throughout the day.

    “We’re blown away. This shows again that if two power houses like OFM and Round Table Southern Africa take hands, incredible things happen. Central South Africa showed up with open hearts, and this will change lives. A massive thank you to OFM, especially Shandor, and every single listener and donor, you’ve made a real difference and this will create impactful change in central South Africa,” says Round Table’s Riaan Greyling.

    “I knew central South Africa was going to deliver, but we’re still stunned. It was incredible to see how people realised the need and the urgency so quickly. The response was so overwhelming, I wish I could show our listeners what it looked like in the background as the donations poured in,” says OFM sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt.

    The Round Table will now channel the funds to the various recipients in the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and southern Gauteng.

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
