Local is our superpower

The power of the local remains an undeniable force. For OFM, the sound of your life, broadcasting into the heart of central South Africa, this isn't just a tagline, it's the very essence of collaborative success. Our superpower lies in our deep understanding and unwavering commitment to the people, places, and pulse of our vibrant region.

We pride ourselves on delivering content that resonates intimately with our listeners because it is their content. Our news bulletins don't just report on national events; they delve into the stories shaping our towns, our communities, and our daily lives. Traffic updates focus on the roads we drive; weather forecasts predict conditions for our farms and businesses, the sharing of community information amplify the voices of local initiatives and the needs of local charities. This hyper-local focus creates a sense of belonging, a feeling that OFM is not just playing in the background, but actively participating in the soundtrack of our listeners' lives.

This connection extends beyond the airwaves and into the fabric of our community through events that truly speak to our audience. We understand what matters to central South Africans, and our events are a testament to that. Take, for instance, "Bowling for Boobies", a heartwarming initiative that combines fun with a crucial cause, raising awareness and funds for breast cancer. This event isn't just about the game; it's about neighbours supporting neighbours, demonstrating the strong sense of community that defines our region.

Similarly, our music selection is carefully curated to entertain in a way that feels familiar and comforting. While we embrace contemporary hits, we also celebrate the timeless classics that hold a special place in the hearts of our listeners. We understand the cultural nuances and musical preferences that bind us together, creating a listening experience that feels like coming home.

Perhaps no event better exemplifies the power of our local connection than Melktert Dag. This seemingly simple celebration, amplified through a dynamic partnership with Checkers, became a regional phenomenon. The sheer volume, a staggering 3,736 melkterts sold in a single day, speaks volumes about the shared love for this iconic South African treat and the power of local collaboration. OFM didn't just announce a promotion; we tapped into a collective cultural touchstone, turning a regular day into a delicious celebration embraced by our entire listening area.

The giveaway of a John Deere tractor further underscores our commitment to the agricultural backbone of central South Africa. This is not a generic prize; it is an asset for the hardworking individuals who contribute so significantly to our region's economy. It demonstrates that we understand their needs and are invested in their success. The excitement and engagement surrounding this giveaway is palpable, highlighting the deep connection between OFM and the agricultural community. The giveaway will take place at Grain SA’s Nampo Harvest Day on 15 May 2025.

OFM thrives by embracing its locality. We understand that our superpower lies in our ability to connect with our listeners on a deeply personal level, through content that is relevant, events that are meaningful, and music that resonates. We are more than just a radio station; we are a community partner, a local voice, and the soundtrack to the lives of central South Africans. Our commitment to being hyper-local isn't just a strategy; it's who we are, and it's what makes OFM, the sound of your life, an indispensable part of the central South African experience.



