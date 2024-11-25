OFM Truck Talent winner releases first single

Rudo Schwim, central South Africa’s own new Afrikaans music star, has just released his first single.

A Clarens winter took on new meaning this month with the launch of the winner of the OFM Trok Talent competition, presented in collaboration with Select Musiek (a division of Sony Music Entertainment Africa), Rudo Schwim, whose debut single was released as part of his prize on Friday, 4 July 2025.

OFM’s breakfast show, the Good Morning Breakfast, broadcast live from Clarens Square, opposite Schwim’s restaurant, Firkin Pub and Grill, for the event, and simultaneously pressed the play button for the first radio broadcast of the song. Schwim also officially played 'Clarens Winter' in front of an audience for the first time later that evening.

The song also received a lot of attention from audiences during its launch weekend. It debuted in the top ten on the OFM Top 30 chart and also landed in the top 60 on the Apple Music Afrikaans streaming chart.

'Clarens Winter's music video, produced by former Bloemfontein resident Gerduan Kemp, was also released on the same day and has been viewed more than 5,000 times.

“Recently, my whole life started to change as the winner of the competition and when I became part of the Select family,” says Schwim. And it was almost a story that never happened. “I didn’t want to participate at all. My wife showed up at my work with my guitar so I could participate in the audition in Bethlehem.”

The song was written by Emil Paul and Schwim; Murray Lubbe produced it and captured Schwim’s sound one hundred percent. “This song describes my life and how I found love with someone from the city and convinced her to break away from the city noise to Clarens.”

To have witnessed Schwim’s music career transition has been a privilege for OFM, says OFM programme manager, Tim Thabethe. “From one man and his band, to a chart climbing sensation manifested by Select Musiek, this life-changing process was destined for Rudo from the start, and the song ‘Clarens Winter’ is proof of that. This is not just a song, this is an ode to one of the most beautiful places in central South African.”

Kemp says he tried to capture the soul of the Eastern Free State town in images with the music video. “When I heard the name of the song was ‘Clarens Winter’, I knew I had to do something special. I’ve never experienced snow there myself, but it’s a place I’ve wanted to experience in winter my whole life.”

The natural beauty of Clarens – from golden fields to icy mountain slopes – forms the backbone of the visual story. “We wanted to capture the feeling of what Clarens is. That cold that you literally feel in your bones, but also the warmth of being together in front of the fireplace in the evening.”

Be part of Schwim’s journey and experience a Clarens winter through his eyes. 'Clarens Winter' can be listened to, watched and downloaded here.

