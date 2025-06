Central South Africa’s sound of your life, OFM, is proud to announce its winter blanket drive – The Big Cover Up!

Listeners and businesses are encouraged to tune in on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, from 6am to 6pm and donate. The campaign aims to raise R150,000 in cash donations to help NGOs provide blankets and food to older people and children, who are affected most by winter’s chill.

Listeners and businesses can contribute via ofmbigcoverup.co.za. Only cash donations are accepted, with a minimum contribution of R100. No donations of blankets or food will be accepted.

In collaboration with Round Table Southern Africa, OFM will identify NGOs in local communities through regional Round Tables. These partner organisations will ensure funds are used to buy and distribute essential winter relief.

“What a great initiative – to bring our listeners together for a special cause. They will be tuning in and cheering us on every step of the way to raise as much money as possible. This is our dedication to making a difference in Central South Africa. It’s truly inspiring,” says Central Media Group CEO Nick Efstathiou.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.