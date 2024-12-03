South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DMASAOFM RadioBizcommunity.comFalse Bay CollegePenquinDoubleShiftHelmSafreaDentsuHook, Line & SinkerOnPoint PRHoward AudioLocation BankKantarHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    OFM celebrates 40 years with star-studded cruise

    Issued by OFM Radio
    1 Aug 2025
    1 Aug 2025
    In 2026, OFM – the sound of your life – celebrates 40 years of broadcasting across Central South Africa. To mark this major milestone, OFM invites listeners and fans to join in on the celebrations with a once-in-a-lifetime music cruise aboard the MSC Opera!
    OFM celebrates 40 years with star-studded cruise

    From 20 to 23 February, the Kaptein & Vriende Cruise sets sail from Durban to the picturesque Portuguese Island in Mozambique and back – delivering a weekend of sunshine, music, and unforgettable memories at sea.

    A sensational line-up of top South African artists will be on board to provide the soundtrack to this exclusive birthday celebration, including: Kurt Darren, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Dozi, Ricus Nel, Martin Bester, Snotkop, Dirk van der Westhuizen, and Danny Smoke.

    “A cruise has long been a dream for OFM, and being able to offer this experience to our audience as part of our 40th birthday celebrations in 2026 is truly special,” says OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe. “Teaming up with Kurt Darren’s Kaptein en Vriende on board the MSC Opera promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

    Bookings are now open! Secure your cabin today with a R3,000 deposit. Use the booking code OFM40 to unlock special discounts and exclusive extras.

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz