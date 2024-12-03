OFM celebrates 40 years with star-studded cruise

In 2026, OFM – the sound of your life – celebrates 40 years of broadcasting across Central South Africa. To mark this major milestone, OFM invites listeners and fans to join in on the celebrations with a once-in-a-lifetime music cruise aboard the MSC Opera!

From 20 to 23 February, the Kaptein & Vriende Cruise sets sail from Durban to the picturesque Portuguese Island in Mozambique and back – delivering a weekend of sunshine, music, and unforgettable memories at sea.

A sensational line-up of top South African artists will be on board to provide the soundtrack to this exclusive birthday celebration, including: Kurt Darren, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Dozi, Ricus Nel, Martin Bester, Snotkop, Dirk van der Westhuizen, and Danny Smoke.

“A cruise has long been a dream for OFM, and being able to offer this experience to our audience as part of our 40th birthday celebrations in 2026 is truly special,” says OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe. “Teaming up with Kurt Darren’s Kaptein en Vriende on board the MSC Opera promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

Bookings are now open! Secure your cabin today with a R3,000 deposit. Use the booking code OFM40 to unlock special discounts and exclusive extras.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



