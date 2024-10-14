Win a brand-new John Deere tractor with OFM!

It’s time for farmers to reach for the gold in the green! OFM, the Sound of Your Life, is proud to partner with John Deere to launch the ‘Lekker soos ’n Trekker’ competition, giving one lucky winner the chance to drive away with a brand-new John Deere 5045D tractor worth R333,013,72.

There’s no doubt that farming comes with many challenges – from unpredictable rainfall to fluctuating input costs. While some things remain out of their control, farmers can take charge of their success with dependable equipment and reliable support. John Deere’s 5D Series is the perfect farming partner, offering a powerful engine, superior performance, and operator comfort to make agricultural operations more efficient and cost-effective.

To stand a chance to win this dream machine, farmers must showcase their passion and creativity! Here’s how to enter:

1. Create a short video (max 30 seconds) on your farm demonstrating how one of the key features of the John Deere 5D Series could add value to your daily operations. The features include:

Powerful engine



Performance



Operator comfort



Easy operation



Lower cost of ownership



Versatility for mixed crop farming



Reduced maintenance costs and downtime

2. Fill in the entry form on ofm.co.za, upload your video (max 50MB), and submit a 200-word motivation explaining your farming operations, how a John Deere 5045D will benefit your work, and why you deserve to win.

Entries close at midnight on 30 April 2025. Finalists will be randomly drawn and notified telephonically. These lucky participants will then be required to attend the final draw at Nampo Park in Bothaville on 15 May 2025, where the grand prize winner will be revealed!

“At John Deere we make aim to make our customers more productive, profitable and sustainable,” says Ayanda Nhlapo, tactical marketing planner for small Ag at John Deere.

OFM sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt believes the agricultural industry plays a big role in central South Africa and is of crucial importance to the economic well-being of our country. “We are therefore very excited to join hands with John Deere – precisely to promote this and help make the dreams of a happy farmer or emerging farmer a reality.”

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

