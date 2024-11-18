Instant lawn farmer wins big with new John Deere tractor

Richard Carey, an instant lawn farmer from Bloemfontein, drove away as the winner of the OFM and John Deere ‘Lekker soos ’n Trekker’ competition during Graan SA’s NAMPO Harvest Day on Thursday, 15 May.

The competition, which started six weeks earlier, called for farmers to submit short videos and motivations for a chance to win a brand new John Deere 5045D valued at over R330,000. Judges evaluated 270 entries to select the five finalists who travelled to NAMPO Park for the final draw.

The finalists included:

Arno Potgieter from Bloemfontein, who manages 50 sheep, 400 layer chickens, 30 pigs, and crops. He believes a reliable tractor will streamline his mixed farming operations, improve feed efficiency, reduce downtime, and boost productivity.



Ben Pienaar from Potchefstroom, whose farming journey started alongside his grandfather. Despite outdated equipment, he dreams of building a sustainable future for his family.



Johan Naude from Bethlehem, a young farmer producing maize, soybeans, apples, sheep, and cattle. He hopes a new tractor will improve efficiency, cut costs, and secure his farm’s future.



Rikus Stander from Luckhoff, who farms with maize, mielies, and livestock on Eendrag. After a serious accident, he committed to John Deere for reliable power. A new tractor would improve his efficiency, reduce operating costs, and increase productivity.



Richard Carey from Bloemfontein, a second-generation instant lawn farmer, who sees the John Deere 5045D as essential for mowing, fertilising, spraying, and hauling, making daily operations smoother and more efficient.

John Deere South Africa’s managing director, Stephan Gouws, highlighted the vital role farmers play in their communities. “We are here to meet our customers and connect with them better. Every piece of equipment we develop has added value that we are proud to share,” said Gouws.

OFM sales manager, Anchen Lintvelt, said the competition showcased the creativity of South Africa’s farming community. “Thank you to everyone who entered – it was amazing to see the effort the community put in. We received 270 unique entries, and it was creative, innovative, and inspiring to see the talent in our agricultural sector.”

John Deere sales manager, Lucas Groenewald, said the feeling of making a difference is indescribable. “I’m just as excited as the winner! Making a difference is one of the most rewarding things in life, and I think we did that today. John Deere does this every day – we make a difference in the lives of farmers and the future of agriculture.”

Carey, still processing his big win, said he is looking forward to the benefits his new tractor will bring to his business. “The main purpose of my new tractor will be spraying herbicides, mowing grass, and spreading fertiliser. We are very happy and know this tractor will make a huge difference and last for many years.”

Why OFM

OFM, the Sound of Your Life, is Central South Africa’s premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news, and entertainment. The station celebrates 39 years in the broadcasting industry this year. OFM is part of the Central Media Group, with its head office in Bloemfontein.

The station serves the affluent SEM 7-10 economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West. OFM is synonymous with the people of Central South Africa, and includes a full spectrum of listeners, from urban working moms and dads to corporate professionals, as well as rural communities and agricultural producers.

The station has an incredibly loyal and supportive audience. OFM enjoys one of the highest occurrences of time spent listening to the radio in South Africa. This is achieved by the station’s great music offerings – such as playing listeners their favourite songs on the Request Network and counting down Central South Africa’s 30 biggest hits on the Central SA Top 30.

OFM offers several niche features – including a dedicated agricultural programme with three additional agricultural news updates a day, as well as a dedicated business programme.

Sport is close to OFM listeners’ hearts and is what brings much of Central South Africa together. The station is a proud partner, sponsor, and supporter of the Cheetahs, Griquas and Leopards rugby teams as well as the Knights, Heat and Dragons cricket teams. OFM is committed to living the real good life, while at the same time helping Central South Africans to live their best lives.



