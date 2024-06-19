Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

EverlyticBullion PR & CommunicationNorthlink CollegeIMC ConferenceDentsuHelmDaily MaverickKena OutdoorMachine_MANGO-OMCHavas JohannesburgAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDMASAAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    OFM cracks open The Volt for 39th birthday!

    This July, OFM celebrates 39 years of being the sound of your life – and we’re giving back to the people who made it all possible: our listeners.
    Issued by OFM Radio
    18 Jul 2025
    18 Jul 2025
    OFM cracks open The Volt for 39th birthday!

    Through The Volt competition, we’re not just marking another milestone - we’re unlocking a vault of cash prizes to reward listeners for being part of our journey. R39,000 in total is up for grabs between 21 to 31 July, including R1,000 daily wins. Then, on Friday, 1 August, one lucky finalist will walk away with R29,000 to make their dreams come true - whether it’s paying off debt, spoiling the family, or investing in something special.

    Ahead of the competition, a winner will be selected from the numbers 1 - 10. Finalists will be chronologically assigned the number 1 - 10 as well. Only at the end of the competition will the winning number be revealed that will win the grand prize.

    OFM’s 39th birthday is a celebration of shared memories, trusted companionship, and the joy of Central South Africa coming together - one listener at a time.

    According to OFM’s programme manager, Tim Thabethe, “The Volt is another layer towards OFM's 39th birthday celebrations. The OFM creative team have come up with another phenomenal campaign to surprise and delight our audience with ebbs and flows that will keep this competition thoroughly entertaining along with a R39,000 prize to crown it all”.

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz