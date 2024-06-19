More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Programmatic Specialist Johannesburg
OFM cracks open The Volt for 39th birthday!
Through The Volt competition, we’re not just marking another milestone - we’re unlocking a vault of cash prizes to reward listeners for being part of our journey. R39,000 in total is up for grabs between 21 to 31 July, including R1,000 daily wins. Then, on Friday, 1 August, one lucky finalist will walk away with R29,000 to make their dreams come true - whether it’s paying off debt, spoiling the family, or investing in something special.
Ahead of the competition, a winner will be selected from the numbers 1 - 10. Finalists will be chronologically assigned the number 1 - 10 as well. Only at the end of the competition will the winning number be revealed that will win the grand prize.
OFM’s 39th birthday is a celebration of shared memories, trusted companionship, and the joy of Central South Africa coming together - one listener at a time.
According to OFM’s programme manager, Tim Thabethe, “The Volt is another layer towards OFM's 39th birthday celebrations. The OFM creative team have come up with another phenomenal campaign to surprise and delight our audience with ebbs and flows that will keep this competition thoroughly entertaining along with a R39,000 prize to crown it all”.
For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.
- OFM cracks open The Volt for 39th birthday!18 Jul 11:07
- OFM Truck Talent winner releases first single14 Jul 12:15
- The Big Cover Up secures R295,000 in funds for winter aid06 Jun 09:34
- OFM aims to cover central SA in blankets with The Big Cover Up03 Jun 09:53
- Sentraal-SA beleef buitengewone ‘O-frikaanse’ ervaring op 821 May 12:21
Related
OFM Truck Talent winner releases first single 3 days OFM and Select Musiek partner for Truck Talent Competition 13 Mar 2025 OFM receives 3 Telkom Radio Awards nominations 18 Nov 2024 OFM – proudly agri 14 Oct 2024 OFM celebrates 38 years with The 38 2 Aug 2024 Must love dogs: understanding your audience and their value 19 Jun 2024