OFM cracks open The Volt for 39th birthday!

This July, OFM celebrates 39 years of being the sound of your life – and we’re giving back to the people who made it all possible: our listeners.

Through The Volt competition, we’re not just marking another milestone - we’re unlocking a vault of cash prizes to reward listeners for being part of our journey. R39,000 in total is up for grabs between 21 to 31 July, including R1,000 daily wins. Then, on Friday, 1 August, one lucky finalist will walk away with R29,000 to make their dreams come true - whether it’s paying off debt, spoiling the family, or investing in something special.

Ahead of the competition, a winner will be selected from the numbers 1 - 10. Finalists will be chronologically assigned the number 1 - 10 as well. Only at the end of the competition will the winning number be revealed that will win the grand prize.

OFM’s 39th birthday is a celebration of shared memories, trusted companionship, and the joy of Central South Africa coming together - one listener at a time.

According to OFM’s programme manager, Tim Thabethe, “The Volt is another layer towards OFM's 39th birthday celebrations. The OFM creative team have come up with another phenomenal campaign to surprise and delight our audience with ebbs and flows that will keep this competition thoroughly entertaining along with a R39,000 prize to crown it all”.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



