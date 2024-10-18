Retailers should embrace the rise of digital payment methods

While payments may not literally make the world go round, the world certainly functions through the transfer of value for goods and services. As we all know, the world is on a one-way express train into a fully digital era.

Inge Oosthuizen, product owner at Ecentric Payment Systems. Image supplied

What was once a straightforward process — cash or card — has evolved into a complex, dynamic ecosystem with evolving technology, shifting consumer expectations, and global economic forces.

This evolution isn’t happening for its own sake; it is driven by a simple truth: consumers want (more) choice, and merchants who fail to provide that choice risk being left behind.

Anyone who is involved in the payments space, in any capacity, be that a retailer or a software partner, understands that today’s payments environment is no longer defined by a handful of options.

Many of today’s consumers are digital natives, while a good portion have adopted a digital way of life, relegating their analogue histories to memory.

A digital consumer is accustomed to seamless, instant transactions in every aspect of their lives that require payment.

This has seen the rise of alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets, QR code payments and, increasingly, cryptocurrency.

Until recently, and possibly still prevalent in some circles, a mere mention of the word cryptocurrency invoked images of an investment bubble – think about the hype surrounding Bitcoin over the past few years.

Photo by Leeloo The First via www.pexels.com

However, more and more people have shifted their mindsets. They no longer see crypto as a savings or alternative investment, but as a better type of money.

Yes, there are hardcore advocates who would like to shun all of fiat currency – that is, the money we all use all the time.

However, there are also those who keep cryptocurrency in various wallets and platforms, in addition to their rands and cents, and are actively seeking ways to spend this money. How big is the trend?

Statista estimates that, in 2025, more than 10% of South Africans own cryptocurrency. It anticipates that there will be more than seven million local crypto users by 2026, most of them millennials.

Many of these young, tech-savvy people are already using crypto to make purchases, in line with a global shift towards crypto becoming a mainstream payment method.

South Africa is not an island. This rapid uptake of crypto reflects a broader shift toward democratisation and inclusion in financial services. This is not just about convenience; it’s about access, empowerment, and the ability to participate in a global digital economy.

Put simply, cryptocurrency, once the domain of early adopters and technophiles, is rapidly becoming mainstream.

Across Africa and the rest of the world, stablecoins and other digital assets are being used for cross-border payments, remittances and everyday purchases. The reasons for this rapid upsurge in popularity are clear: lower fees, faster settlement, and the ability to bypass traditional banking barriers.

For millions, crypto is not just an investment — it’s a practical tool for managing and spending money. Merchants need to be ready.

Consumers in the driving seat

Consumers are driving this change. We have known for a long time that consumers want to pay how, when, and where they choose. This has seen the proliferation of different payment methods.

However, in our extensive engagements with retailers, it has become abundantly clear that, for some, it goes further. Beyond just using crypto to send money to family members in another country quickly and affordably, they want to spend their digital assets directly at the point of sale, without the friction of conversion or the risk of card fraud.

We are no longer in the age of “talking about future trends”. This demand is not theoretical. In markets where merchants have enabled alternative payments, adoption has been swift and significant. The data shows that when given an option, consumers will use new payment methods — especially when those methods offer tangible benefits such as lower costs, greater security, and more control.

The opportunities for merchants

Expanding payment options is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s a strategic imperative. By enabling alternative payments, merchants tap into new customer segments, increase basket size and reduce transaction costs.

There’s also an opportunity for them to future-proof their businesses against the next wave of innovation, whether that’s in digital assets, loyalty programmes, or embedded finance.

The benefits go beyond the bottom line. By embracing new payment paradigms, merchants become part of a broader movement toward financial inclusion and empowerment.

The talk about Finance 3.0 is gaining momentum. There is a big drive, globally, towards decentralisation. It’s in this context that a merchant can become an attractive option for consumers, as they become part of the ecosystem supporting the growth of local and global digital economies. They can position themselves as leaders in a shifting landscape.

MoneyBadger, by way of example, is already deployed across Pick n Pay stores, enabling the chain to accept Bitcoin payments without any burden of needing to manage complex conversions. The consumer pays with crypto using a QR code, and the retailer is paid in rands. The volume of transactions and sustained growth prove that we are in the midst of another paradigm shift.

Regulations and technology

None of this would be possible without the parallel evolution of regulation and technology. In recent years, the regulatory environment for digital assets has matured significantly, providing greater clarity and security for both consumers and businesses.

At the same time, advances in payment infrastructure — such as QR code-based systems and unified reporting platforms — have made it easier than ever for merchants to integrate new payment methods with minimal disruption.

These developments are levelling the playing field, allowing retailers of all sizes to compete with corporates to offer the same cutting-edge payment solutions.

It’s precisely this demand that has driven our own partnership with MoneyBadger, because we understand that the outcome is a more open, competitive, and innovative payments ecosystem — one that benefits everyone.

Back to the future

We often read about “the future of payments”. The future is not about any one technology or trend. It’s about meeting consumers where they are, anticipating their needs, and providing the flexibility and choice they demand. For merchants, this means embracing change, investing in new capabilities, and viewing the ability to offer diverse payment options as a competitive advantage.

The time to accept cryptocurrency payments and have them converted into rands instantly has well and truly arrived. If a customer has some crypto available and can spend it in your store, or even buy more at your store by using it, then the time has arrived to make that capability available.