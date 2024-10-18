Visa and littlefish launch digital revolution for African small businesses

Visa has unveiled a strategic partnership with littlefish, an omni-channel platform that offers financial institutions a range of business solutions designed to empower small-business clients.

Source: Supplied.

This partnership will support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) across Africa by streamlining their in-store and online digital experiences through advanced business solutions and value-added services.

Despite the global rise of digital payments, research suggests that the majority of day-to-day transactions in Africa still occur in cash, highlighting a critical need for accessible and efficient digital systems - especially for MSMEs.

Through this partnership, Visa and littlefish will offer a first of its kind solution to empower banks and financial institutions to drive digital enablement for MSMEs in Africa.

The innovative platform provides merchants with payment solutions across traditional point-of-sale (POS) systems, mobile POS, Tap2Phone, and ecommerce channels, while also integrating a suite of products and services designed to help businesses streamline operations and extend their market reach.

“This is a unique partnership which enables us to offer MSMEs a seamless way to enhance their business operations with a full stack offering,” says Meagan Rabe, head of fintech for Visa, sub-Saharan Africa. “At Visa, we are excited about creating new opportunities for businesses to leverage technology and innovative solutions.

"This partnership with littlefish not only simplifies payments, but also equips financial institutions with tools to support and grow small businesses in an evolving market.”

Revolutionising small businesses

Brandon Roberts, co-founder and chief executive officer of littlefish commented, “We are excited to partner with Visa in this effort to revolutionise how small businesses operate. Our partnership will deliver a seamless, cost-effective digital platform that empowers financial institutions to support sustainable growth in the MSME sector.

"By combining our expertise with Visa’s global reach, we are helping businesses in South Africa and beyond unlock their full potential. This partnership strengthens the value proposition of acquirers by delivering powerful, value-added services that fuel growth for small businesses and offer a complete solution to streamline and optimise their operations."

"With a strong and growing client base in South Africa, including major financial institutions, littlefish has proven its ability to scale and drive adoption. This partnership will now enable the extension of its reach into CEMEA, where leading financial institutions are completing their integration with Visa’s CyberSource system.

"By combining our strengths, Visa and littlefish aim to enable digital transformation for millions of MSMEs, driving growth in the sector, and making commerce more efficient and accessible."

Through this partnership, Visa will also implement its CyberSource solution for both Point of Sale and e-commerce transactions. This will enhance the prospects for value-added services such as secure payment processing, as well as future opportunities for further issuance, remittance flows, lending products, and loyalty programmes.

These offerings ensure that MSMEs can access a comprehensive suite of financial tools to help grow their businesses.