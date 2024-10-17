Niki Giles re-joins Prescient as head of strategy for Prescient Fund Services

Prescient Fund Services is proud to announce that Niki Giles has re-joined the firm as head of strategy.

Source: Supplied. Niki Giles, head of strategy for Prescient Fund Services.

With over 25 years of experience in financial services, Giles brings an impressive track record in governance, compliance, risk management, and financial operations.

Her strategic expertise will be integral as Prescient Fund Services, the Prescient group’s fund services business, continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its offering.

In her new role, Giles will oversee the development and implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing Prescient Fund Service’s service offerings and operational efficiency.

As a Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Giles' career has spanned leading roles across both the Prescient and Sygnia groups.

Most recently, she served as chief financial officer at Sygnia, where she was responsible for finance, institutional administration, and oversaw the launching of its first actively managed exchange-traded fund (AMETF) in 2024.

Prior to that, Giles headed governance, risk & compliance at Prescient and played a pivotal role in product strategy and operational oversight.

"We are delighted to welcome Giles back to Prescient," said Craig Mockford, chief executive officer of Prescient Fund Services. "Her deep industry knowledge and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and empower our clients for global investing success."