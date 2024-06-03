OFM celebrates 38 years with The 38

This August, OFM proudly celebrates 38 amazing years as the sound of Central South Africa. As a heartfelt thank-you to our listeners for their unwavering support, we’re giving them the chance to win big… in The 38!

OFM is on the lookout for 38 contestants to test their knowledge and compete for a grand prize of R38 000 in cash! This is our listeners’ chance to prove their smarts and walk away a winner.

To enter, listeners must register as official OFM listeners by midnight on 7 August. The 38 contestants will be announced live on OFM between 12 and 14 August. From 15 August, the on-air quiz elimination rounds begin. Only the sharpest minds will survive. The grand finale will take place on 23 August, where one ultimate winner will walk away with all that cash!

“To be able to celebrate this 38th milestone in OFM's history, giving away R38 000 is a welcome opportunity. The excitement from this birthday campaign will showcase why radio still is the medium it is, even after 100 years of radio in South Africa,” said OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe.

Join us in celebrating 38 years of music, memories, and magic. It promises to be an exciting ride, and we can’t wait to see who will rise to the challenge in The 38!

