OFM and Select Musiek partner for Truck Talent Competition

As the official record label sponsor, Select Musiek - home to renowned artists such as Brendan Peyper, Jo Black, Kurt Darren, Barto, Christia Visser, Refentse, Dirk van der Westhuizen, Eloff, Danny Smoke, Irene-Louise van Wyk, Jan Jan Jan, Snotkop, Wentzel, Ryk Kleinhans, and more - will play a pivotal role in shaping the career of the competition’s winner.

The winner of the OFM Truck Talent Competition will sign an exclusive development recording agreement with Select Musiek for a one-song deal. This includes:

The selected artist will have the opportunity to collaborate with world-class songwriters, producers, and musicians, backed by the industry expertise of Select Musiek.

“We are offering an Artist Development deal - the winner gets the opportunity to work with our team and record and release a professional song. This is the same path that artists like Kurt Darren, Brendan Peyper and Wentzel have followed,” says Ernst Kleinhans, general manager of Select Musiek, who was also the winner of an OFM talent competition in 1994.

“I was lucky enough to win the competition and get a record deal; it opened the doors for me to a sustainable career behind the scenes.”

OFM’s Truck Talent Competition offers a rare opportunity for emerging artists. According to Kleinhans, the key is to be unique: “Don't try to be someone else. Bring your own style and passion to the stage. We are looking for people who are themselves and who can captivate the audience.”

OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe believes this partnership between OFM and Select Musiek, marks a significant step in nurturing local talent and providing aspiring artists with a oncein-a-lifetime opportunity to launch their music careers.

“OFM has had a long-standing relationship with Select Musiek that dates back to the nineties. This partnership shows a commitment to music and to those who have the talent for it. Through the OFM Truck Talent campaign, we'll leave no stone unturned to find the next talented Central South African to take centre stage.”

During March 2025, OFM will take to the road with its brand-new Showride outside broadcast unit, giving aspiring singers across Central South Africa a chance to shine. Here’s how it works: