From tragedy to triumph: Hot Cares restores teen’s independence with wheelchair donation

What started off as a life-altering tragedy for 18-year-old Kamogelo Lewatle has become a story of resilience, hope, and community upliftment. This transformation is thanks to a life-changing donation from Hot Cares, the corporate social investment (CSI) arm of Johannesburg’s award-winning radio station, Hot 102.7FM.

In October 2024, Lewatle’s life changed in an instant when a car accident left him paralysed from the neck down. Diagnosed as a C4 quadriplegic, the once-active teen faced months in intensive care and rehabilitation at a Pretoria-based facility. There, he endured immense physical and emotional challenges, including a cardiac arrest during recovery.

Despite these setbacks, Lewatle remained remarkably resilient: “Bad things happen,” he says. “But I’m still here. That’s what matters.”

During his rehab, a temporary motorised wheelchair became a symbol of hope – helping him regain a sense of freedom and dignity. But with his discharge nearing and matric studies awaiting him at home, Kamogelo needed a permanent, custom-fitted motorised wheelchair. Valued at R96,000, the specialised chair features tilt-in-space support and joystick control – but it was far beyond what his family or medical aid could afford.

That’s when Hot Cares stepped in. Moved by his courage and determination, the organisation committed to covering the full cost of the chair – made possible by the generosity of Hot 102.7FM’s listeners.

“We are in awe of Kamogelo’s resilience, positivity and courage. His response to such hardship touched all our hearts,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “His attitude and determination is truly inspiring. At Hot Cares, we believe in the power of community, and thanks to the incredible support we receive from our listeners – particularly through initiatives like our annual Teddython, which in 2024 raised over R28m in cash and kind – we’re able to help people like Kamogelo rebuild their lives.”

For Kamogelo, the gift means more than mobility – it’s about freedom, independence, and hope. “Getting an electric chair is like being able to walk again,” he said. “Thank you for giving me that freedom.”

According to Candice, Kamogelo’s occupational therapist, the impact goes beyond the physical. “It’s about restoring purpose and independence. You can see how it’s shifted his whole outlook.”

Now back at home and continuing his schooling, Kamogelo has set his sights on completing high school and pursuing further studies. His story is a powerful reminder of the challenges faced by young people living with disabilities – and of what’s possible when a community comes together.

To hear more life-changing stories like Kamogelo's, tune in to Hot Cares every Monday and Wednesday at 7.45am on Hot 102.7 Breakfast.

To learn more about how Hot Cares is making a difference in the lives of individuals and families across Gauteng, visit www.hotcares.co.za.



