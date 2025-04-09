Kitchen dreams come true: 18-year-old wins R360,000 Hot Cares and Guvon Chef’s bursary

A life-changing moment on Hot 102.7FM saw 18-year-old Isabelle Radford awarded the R360,000 Hot Cares & Guvon Chef’s Bursary, turning her dream of becoming a chef into reality.

What began as an invite to the Hot 102.7FM studio as one of three finalists, turned into a life-changing moment for 18-year-old Isabelle Radford, who was surprised live on air with the announcement that she had been awarded the prestigious 2025 Hot Cares & Guvon Chef’s Bursary.

Valued at R360,000, this transformative bursary will enable Isabelle to pursue her dream of becoming a professional chef through a fully funded, three-year qualification at Guvon Academy in Johannesburg.

Radford entered the Hot 102.7FM studio expecting to be interviewed alongside two other finalists, but the morning took an unexpected turn when she was revealed as the bursary winner. Overwhelmed with emotion, she shared her gratitude: "I never imagined I’d get this far, let alone win. This opportunity means everything to me and my family. It feels like the first real step toward making my dream come true."

Growing up in a household marked by financial hardship and a recent health crisis involving her mother, Radford’s journey has been one of resilience and determination. Despite these challenges, her passion for cooking never wavered – a love that blossomed from childhood memories helping her mother and grandmother in the kitchen, inspired by films like Ratatouille.

"Cooking has always been a part of me. It’s not just a career goal, it’s where I find joy and purpose," she reflected during the interview. Balancing high school, a part-time job, and family responsibilities, Isabelle’s strength and positive outlook shone through.

Avril Newton, facilitator, lecturer and online tutor at Guvon Academy, explained why Isabelle was selected from dozens of impressive candidates: "Isabelle’s passion came through so clearly in her application video. Her step-by-step approach and enthusiasm made her stand out. More than that, her story of resilience deeply moved all of us. We are confident she will thrive in the culinary arts and beyond."

The bursary covers a comprehensive package including tuition, textbooks, a chef’s uniform and knife set, and internationally recognised certification from Highfield Qualifications (UK). Upon completion of the programme, Isabelle will earn the Occupational Certificate: Chef (SAQA ID 101697), plus a Highfield Diploma in Culinary Arts.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM and founder of Hot Cares, expressed pride in supporting young talent through this initiative: “At Hot Cares, we are passionate about finding the stories that matter and using our platform to change lives. Isabelle’s story is one of strength, selflessness, and incredible talent. She’s everything this bursary represents – potential, purpose, and the power of possibility. We’re proud to walk this journey with her and look forward to seeing her shine in the culinary world.”

The announcement was met with tears of joy from Radford and her mother, who was present in the studio despite recent health scares. It really shows how powerful community support can be, and just how much education can change a life.

Radford will begin her studies at Guvon Academy on 15 July 2025, stepping into a future brimming with possibility. As she prepares to don her chef’s jacket and wield her knife, she carries with her not just skills, but the hopes of a family and community inspired by her courage and dreams.



